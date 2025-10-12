Taylor Swift pivots in her musical career with the release of “The Life of a Showgirl”

Taylor Swift showcased a different style of writing and sound with the release of her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl”. The album has sparked debate over the quality of Swift’s writing abilities, with some fans criticizing the drastic lyrical changes and others enjoying the quirkiness of her satirical elements.

The Oct. 4 release date was announced over the summer, directly before an Instagram post from Swift revealing her engagement to National Football League player Travis Kelce, her boyfriend of two years.

Fans speculated that the new album would be a sentimental collection of songs about their love story and expected romantic ballads similar to those in previous albums, like the songs “You are in Love” or “Daylight”.

It was a shocking and underwhelming experience to hear the new album on the first listen. For veteran fans of Swift, the album sounds like a completely different Taylor wrote it and not because it doesn’t fit into her usual heartbreak category.

The album lacks the emotional depth and use of literary devices Swift has consistently incorporated in her elaborate storytelling. It was a disappointment after her buildup of anticipation surrounding the release.

Swift is notorious for extravagant celebrations and announcements when it comes to her album releases. From hidden ‘easter eggs’ in her art hinting at her next move or announcing something big while accepting an award on a live show, she keeps her fans on their toes. The anticipation becomes as captivating as the music itself.

This time around, she used glamorous showgirl imagery to pair with the album and released tickets for a special, one weekend only, movie showing at theaters across the nation. The movie served as a listening party for fans while featuring a music video for track one on the album, “The Fate of Ophelia” and commentary from Swift on the making of the album.

The showing at the Riverside Plaza Regal theater didn’t have as big of a turnout as others shown on social media, with only 6 people in attendance. However, the movie offered a second listen to the album and gave more insight to the meaning of the songs.

Swift notes in her commentary that this album was new territory for her. As a listener, it feels inauthentic for her and seems unsuccessful in conquering that challenge of a different sound.

A lot of the songs have strong meaning behind them and are almost good, but Swift lyrically fell short on many of the choruses. They felt lifeless and furthermore lacked a solid bridge to fully tie the songs together, which she normally excels at.

Fans can’t help but notice the absence of Jack Antonoff, music producer and singer for Bleachers, who has co-written and produced for Swift since her “1989” album. Antonoff held a key part in composing some of Swift’s catchiest songs, like “Getaway Car” where they bounced off each other to perfect a bridge that really made the song popular.

The only positive of not having contributions from Antonoff was in the production of the music. Antonoff is known for his synth-pop sounds but the new album brings back the use of real instruments in Swift’s songs. It was a nice touch and throwback to her country origins when it was just her and a guitar.

The album wasn’t entirely horrible and some fans are drawn to the lighthearted tone it expresses. Allison Hoang, one of the movie attendees, enjoyed the new music and described it as a fun change of pace for Swift.

“It’s a more straightforward album and that’s okay for something new,” said Hoang. “Everything’s gonna be different, girl’s in love now. She’s just happy.”

Swift’s engagement to Kelce has already proven to be somewhat of a pivotal moment in her career. The album reflects this as she aims to discover a new sound for herself. Transitioning to a new style of writing could have been smoother if she had given herself more time after her previous album and world tour.

This is not the end of Swift’s career and she can only continue to add to the versatility of her discography. I just hope that when she does pick up the pen again, we’re able to hear something more creative and that better reflects her true talent as a seasoned artist.