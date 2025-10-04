Riverside Arts and Music Festival builds a creative hub for the community

The Riverside Art and Music Festival returned after the last two years of success. The family-friendly event, which took place at historical White Park in Downtown Riverside on Sept. 27, welcomed all ages and even pets with free admission.

Music was heard all around, from the main stage to the acoustics that bounced off of the gazebo at the community stage. Art surrounded the park grounds as vendors sold curated pieces such as jewelry and local artists showcased their art creations.

Voodoo Glow Skulls encouraged that welcoming nature as they headlined the main stage and demanded the moshpits to open. There was a mixture of old punk heads and new generations of punks like kids on the backs of moshers, jamming out to the music.

The Voodoo Glow skulls, formed in 1988 performed throughout the Inland Empire punk rock scene beside bands like Sublime and Rage Against the Machine. They’ve remained the underdogs but harbor a large fan base.

The event, however, was more than just punk rock bands performing at the festival. This event brought a variety of genres, which is a big feat for the evergrowing Riverside music scene.

In 1979, The Germs had punk rock almost banned from Riverside due to causing disruption when a riot nearly broke out against the crowd and police.

At one time these music scenes were seen as volatile and corporations did not want to be affiliated with them. Now, these bands are welcomed and have triumphed through being shunned out of spaces to create community.

The Riverside Arts Council, a private non-profit corporation, holds events such as this festival to uplift hometown pride and create an inclusive space for creatives to express themselves.

They organize the ongoing monthly Artwalks, workshops in collaboration with other Riverside art locations along with other events.

One of the many bands that played on the main stage was Badsoma, an experimental indie band from Los Angeles. They have played around the LA music scene but have started to branch out to Riverside’s scene last year when they performed at one of the Artwalks.

This year, they returned to Riverside to play their first official festival.

The Badsoma members explained that they all come from different musical backgrounds which allows them to experiment with their sound.

Auditory Cortex, a band of childhood friends founded in Perris, were next on the setlist after Badsoma’s performance on the main stage. Their sound is heavily influenced by surf psychedelic indie.

They started off as a ska band, a rock reggae type of genre. They had previously opened for the Voodoo Glow Skulls, back in the 2000’s.

“Shoutout to Voodoo Glow skulls, they’re original Riversiders,” Bruce Varona, the band’s drummer said.

They experienced a full circle moment as they got to play with them once again, as their current indie band.

Their new sound is completely different. Diego Dueñas Hernandez, the band’s lead singer, explained he derives influence from his own musical interests like Pink Floyd and disco genres.

“It’s a mixture of everything, a lot of 70’s psyche and 60’s garage rock,” Hernandez said.

The Auditory Cortex members expressed their admiration for all age events, so that their younger fans and families can enjoy the show.

“Riverside is one of our favorite spots to perform at,” Hernandez said.

Vendors and artists blended into one at the event. Artists displayed their artworks and had them for sale. A collection of different forms of art were up for grabs like handblown glass vases, collages and one-of-a-kind hand painted pieces.

Jay Via, an artist at the festival, was selling pieces that displayed different mediums and textures. There were large paintings and collages that almost popped out at you with the color variations.

He explained his art process and how it can act as a release for him.

“I feel like if I don’t get this stuff out I’m going to explode,” Via said.

Via expressed that he has been influenced by Jean-Michel Basquiat, a 1980’s artist known for his expressionist paintings.

The Basquiat inspired collages also originated from witnessing life all around him.

“You look around and everything is just fighting for our attention. There’s ads and social media. Sometimes my brain feels like a computer with a virus,” he said.

People came for the art and food but stood for the music. The lineup included 17 different music artists and performers playing at either stage.

“There’s so much art here and music. The bands were so good, even the small performers,” Ashley McMorris, an attendee at the festival said. “I am so astonished by the talent.”