Chew The Clock Podcast Ep 18 – Lots of baseball

0 0

Click here

Episode description

Today Peter brings in a new guest, Mr. Seth Haygood, to talk about Riverside City College baseball. After that, the Chew the Clock host does the usual segments about RCC and global sports.

Time stamps:

Highlighting the sweep. (Baseball discussion with Seth Haygood- 1:30)

A sweep, wins on back-to-back days and a walkoff. (The Podium- 8:30)

The best tournament ever? (Hayden Kulick Power Hour- 11:52)

Honoring a legend and other headlines. (Buzzer Beater- 29:19)

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.