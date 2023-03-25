Chew The Clock Podcast Ep 18 – Lots of baseball

Episode description
Today Peter brings in a new guest, Mr. Seth Haygood, to talk about Riverside City College baseball. After that, the Chew the Clock host does the usual segments about RCC and global sports.
Time stamps:
Highlighting the sweep. (Baseball discussion with Seth Haygood- 1:30)
A sweep, wins on back-to-back days and a walkoff. (The Podium- 8:30)
The best tournament ever? (Hayden Kulick Power Hour- 11:52)
Honoring a legend and other headlines. (Buzzer Beater- 29:19)
Follow Viewpoints on social media:
Instagram: @rccviewpoints
Twitter: @RCCViewpoints
YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC