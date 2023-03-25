Chew The Clock Podcast Ep 18 – Lots of baseball

0 0
Click here to listen on Anchor.

Episode description

Today Peter brings in a new guest, Mr. Seth Haygood, to talk about Riverside City College baseball. After that, the Chew the Clock host does the usual segments about RCC and global sports.

Time stamps:

Highlighting the sweep. (Baseball discussion with Seth Haygood- 1:30)

A sweep, wins on back-to-back days and a walkoff. (The Podium- 8:30)

The best tournament ever? (Hayden Kulick Power Hour- 11:52)

Honoring a legend and other headlines. (Buzzer Beater- 29:19)

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

YouTube:  ViewpointsofRCC

Stay informed with The Morning View.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Stay informed with The Morning View.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Leave a Reply

Related Post

Chew The Clock Podcast 16 – New Segments Galore!

Chew The Clock Podcast 15 – Basketball, Rainouts, and Pro Baseball

Chew The Clock Podcast 14 – Recapping the Winter and Previewing the Spring

Chew The Clock Podcast 13 – Championships are Piling Up

Chew The Clock Podcast 12 – Talking RCC Football and the World Cup ft. Dennis Pope

Chew The Clock Podcast 11 – Thanksgiving Special

%d bloggers like this: