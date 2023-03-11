Chew The Clock Podcast 16 – New Segments Galore!

Episode description
Episode 16 is here! Peter is back this week to do a deep dive on the women’s basketball playoff game. Then, Peter is introducing a few new segments: The Podium, The Hayden Kulick Power Hour and Buzzer Beater!
Time stamps:
The end of a Cinderella story. (Women’s basketball – 0:58)
The Podium aka top games.(Top 3 games – 6:23)
Hayden Kulick Power Hour on track and field. (Hayden Kulick – 8:25)
Buzzer Beater aka pro sports update. (Pro sports lightning round – 25:07)
Follow Viewpoints on social media:
Instagram: @rccviewpoints
Twitter: @RCCViewpoints
YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC