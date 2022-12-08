Chew The Clock Podcast 13 – Championships are Piling Up

0 0
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3cZJNz4VGdBam6qbfPzNOG
Click here to listen on Anchor.

Episode description

And we’re back! Peter talks about football making the title game and women’s basketball winning a tournament.

Time stamps:

Going to the ‘ship. (Football and interviews- 0:54)

Upcoming schedule. (Men’s Basketball- 7:09)

A tournament win! (Women’s Basketball- 7:35)

Bowl games and more updates. (Local professional sports- 9:10)

Legend of the week and the World Cup. (Global sports- 12:47)

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

YouTube:  ViewpointsofRCC

Stay informed with The Morning View.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Stay informed with The Morning View.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Leave a Reply

Related Post

Chew The Clock Podcast 12 – Talking RCC Football and the World Cup ft. Dennis Pope

Chew The Clock Podcast 11 – Thanksgiving Special

Chew The Clock Podcast 10 – Assessing Expectations

Chew The Clock Podcast 8 & 9 package

Chew The Clock Podcast 7 – Record Days, Exciting Finishes and Late-Season Pushes

Chew The Clock Podcast 6 – Star Power, Playoff Races and Goal Posts in the River

%d bloggers like this: