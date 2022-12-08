Chew The Clock Podcast 13 – Championships are Piling Up

0 0

Episode description

And we’re back! Peter talks about football making the title game and women’s basketball winning a tournament.

Time stamps:

Going to the ‘ship. (Football and interviews- 0:54)

Upcoming schedule. (Men’s Basketball- 7:09)

A tournament win! (Women’s Basketball- 7:35)

Bowl games and more updates. (Local professional sports- 9:10)

Legend of the week and the World Cup. (Global sports- 12:47)

