Chew The Clock Podcast 12 – Talking RCC Football and the World Cup ft. Dennis Pope

Click here to listen on Anchor.

Episode description

Welcome back! This week Peter is joined by special guest Dennis Pope to talk about the RCC football game against Ventura as well as Inland Empire and World Cup soccer.

Time stamps:

Heading into a break. (Men’s Basketball- 0:50)

Upcoming schedule. (Women’s Basketball- 1:49)

Peter’s perspective on the playoffs. (Football- 2:22)

The discussion with Dennis Pope. (Interview- 6:16)

The wide world of Southern California sports. (Local sports- 54:06)

Legend of the week and a World Cup update. (Global sports- 59:09)

