Chew The Clock Podcast 6 – Star Power, Playoff Races and Goal Posts in the River

Welcome back to Chew the Clock. This week, Peter talks about the stars at RCC and why a goal post is in a Tennessee river.

Time stamps:

Depth and stars galore. (Women’s water polo- 0:57)

A season for the ages. (Men’s water polo- 2:01)

Competition is at an all-time high. (Women’s volleyball- 3:18)

An incredible showing on both sides of the ball. (Football- 4:37)

The year of the underdog? (Local professional sports- 6:45)

Legends of the week and an ode to an all time great. (Global professional sports- 14:40)

