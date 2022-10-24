Chew The Clock Podcast 6 – Star Power, Playoff Races and Goal Posts in the River

Episode description
Welcome back to Chew the Clock. This week, Peter talks about the stars at RCC and why a goal post is in a Tennessee river.
Time stamps:
Depth and stars galore. (Women’s water polo- 0:57)
A season for the ages. (Men’s water polo- 2:01)
Competition is at an all-time high. (Women’s volleyball- 3:18)
An incredible showing on both sides of the ball. (Football- 4:37)
The year of the underdog? (Local professional sports- 6:45)
Legends of the week and an ode to an all time great. (Global professional sports- 14:40)
