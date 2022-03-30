Artists and ravers enjoy electronic music at Beyond Wonderland (Photo Gallery) March 30, 2022March 30, 2022 0 0 Photos by Daniel Hernandez Tokyo machine plays his first in-person festival since 2019 at night one of Beyond Wonderland. His set included songs that were featured in the video game Rocket League.A festival attendee showcases her day one outfit.A huge crowd gathers at the Mad Hatter’s Castle stage to enjoy a DJ’s mix of dubstep and bass house on night one of Beyond Wonderland on March 25. A totem pole with the words ‘WHEN THE BASS DROPS’ flies above the crowd.A giant caterpillar, held up by performers, walks around the festival grounds and greets festival goers.GRLSKOUT performs at the Mad Hatter’s stage at Beyond Wonderland on March 25Ravers enjoy the day one festivities of Beyond Wonderland on March 25.Ravers enjoy the day one festivities of Beyond Wonderland on March 25.Tokyo machine plays his first in-person festival since 2019 at night one of Beyond Wonderland. His set included songs that were featured in the video game Rocket League.Ravers enjoy the day one festivities of Beyond Wonderland on March 25.Ravers enjoy the day one festivities of Beyond Wonderland on March 25. Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...