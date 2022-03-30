Artists and ravers enjoy electronic music at Beyond Wonderland (Photo Gallery)

0 0 
Photos by Daniel Hernandez
  • Tokyo machine plays his first in-person festival since 2019 at night one of Beyond Wonderland. His set included songs that were featured in the video game Rocket League.
  • A festival attendee showcases her day one outfit.
  • A huge crowd gathers at the Mad Hatter’s Castle stage to enjoy a DJ’s mix of dubstep and bass house on night one of Beyond Wonderland on March 25.
  • A totem pole with the words ‘WHEN THE BASS DROPS’ flies above the crowd.
  • A giant caterpillar, held up by performers, walks around the festival grounds and greets festival goers.
  • GRLSKOUT performs at the Mad Hatter’s stage at Beyond Wonderland on March 25
  • Ravers enjoy the day one festivities of Beyond Wonderland on March 25.
  • Ravers enjoy the day one festivities of Beyond Wonderland on March 25.
  • Tokyo machine plays his first in-person festival since 2019 at night one of Beyond Wonderland. His set included songs that were featured in the video game Rocket League.
  • Ravers enjoy the day one festivities of Beyond Wonderland on March 25.
  • Ravers enjoy the day one festivities of Beyond Wonderland on March 25.

Leave a Reply

Related Post

Ravers to roll down the rabbit hole at Insomniac’s ‘Beyond Wonderland’

REVIEW: ‘Euphoria’ gets lost in its fantasy

REVIEW: ‘The Batman’ is unapologetically dark and gritty

Most anticipated films for 2022

Movie review: ‘Encanto’ is worth watching in theaters

Movie review: ‘House of Gucci’ pretentious by design

%d bloggers like this: