Pop Culture Grab Bag: Witches, Magicians, Wandavision (Spoilers) – The Viewpoints Network
Do you request elaboration on WandaVision? Tim Nacey is here to help! We’ll get deep into the nuts and bolts of Marvel Studios’ first big push in the world of small screen entertainment and as an added “bonus” we’ll take a look at the 1988 family fantasy film A Night at the Magic Castle (which may or may not have a surprising connection to WandaVision). Nobody talks about this movie. Is that for good reason? We’ll find out this week on the Pop Culture Grab Bag. If you feel so compelled, here’s a link to Magic Castle in its entirety on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-u9nnSCmwl4&t=2944s You’ll find the other Kevin James at 48:34 and 49:10 Follow us on social media: Tim Nacey's Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaceyTim Viewpoints Twitter: https://twitter.com/RCCViewpoints Viewpoints Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rccviewpoints/ Viewpoints Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RCCviewpoints Viewpoints Website: https://viewpointsonline.org/