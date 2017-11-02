RCC football return from the road still unbeaten

By Christian Lopez

Whether it has been close games or blowouts, the Riverside City College football team has found a way to remain unbeaten.

Coming out of a game where they dominated the Chaffey College Panthers at home, the Tigers took their talents on the road for two straight games as they took on Los Angeles Harbor College and El Camino College.

The Tigers picked up right where they left off as quarterback Vic Viramontes and running back Clifford Simms paved the way for the offense in the 49-3 win over LA Harbor.

The game got off to a fast start for RCC as they ended their opening drive with a 30 yard touchdown pass from Viramontes to wide receiver Tanarious Achan.

In the opening drive of the second quarter, LA Harbor found its way to score their only points of the game with a 26 yard field goal.

Throughout the rest of the second quarter the Tigers were able to score with ease as Simms took one in for a score from 55 yards out and Viramontes connected with Justice Murphy for two touchdowns in the second quarter giving RCC a 35-3 lead at halftime.

With a 22 point lead coming out of halftime, quarterback Travis Jonsen came out for RCC’s next possession, relieving Viramontes from the game. All three RCC quarterbacks found a way to put points on the board as Matt Struck also found game time, throwing a nine yard touchdown to Woody Brandom in the third quarter.

All LA Harbor possessions in the second half ended in punts and turnovers as the game drew to an end. As the clock hit zero, the Tigers were victorious once again thanks to Viramontes’ four first half touchdowns and Simms’ 135 yard performance on the ground.

With the victory over LA Harbor, the Tigers then traveled to El Camino College where they took on the Warriors in a high scoring hotly contested 45-42 win.

On their first possession, the Tigers marched down the field setting up a touchdown run by Simms. By the end of the first quarter, RCC held a 10-0 lead after a successful field goal by kicker John Garibay.

As the second quarter went on, the Tigers surrendered two field goals to El Camino on back to back possessions, cutting their lead to 10-6. However, on the very next drive, Viramontes retaliated as he kept the football himself and took it up the field for a 71 yard touchdown.

Once halftime came around, RCC went into the locker room with a 17-13 lead over El Camino.

RCC received the ball at the start of the second half and capitalized on their possession with a touchdown run by wide receiver Tyrone Marshall.

As the third quarter came to a close, RCC remained in the lead as they found a way to score with a kickoff return for a touchdown by Marshall and a touchdown pass from Viramontes to wide receiver Malik Holcomb.

El Camino led a furious comeback in the fourth quarter scoring two touchdowns passing and one rushing.

Although the Warriors rallied together late in the game, Viramontes scored a rushing touchdown, thwarting El Camino’s comeback attempt. Although being held to just 97 passing yards, Viramontes compensated for his numbers in the air by operating heavily on the ground, garnering 196 yards on 24 carries.

The Tigers are currently 8-0 and have showed no signs of slowing down. With just two more games before the regular season concludes, RCC has the potential to go undefeated.

Currently ranked No. 2 trailing only Fullerton College, RCC looks to remain that way as the teams are the only two undefeated in the state. With another win behind them, the run heavy Tigers look ahead to their final game at home this season against Long Beach City College.