SNAP Benefits are being paused: Here’s RCC’s Response.

On Nov. 1, The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be paused, affecting 42 million Americans. This a direct hit from the federal government shutdown in the white house.

The Trump administration has announced no plan to provide any assistance during this time, leaving multiple families hungry during the Thanksgiving season. This is despite the fact that, according to the California Government website, $5 billion in contingency funds are available to keep these benefits available.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued on November 1st.” According to the United States Department of Agriculture website.

California is one of the many states to issue a lawsuit against the current administration for withholding the funding, Gov. Gavin Newsom calling the lack of funding unlawful.

“While Donald Trump parades around the world trying to repair the economic damage he’s done with his incompetence, he’s denying food to millions of Americans who will go hungry next month,” Newsom said during a press release.

The California National Guard has been mobilized to support food banks and Californians by distributing meals to families in need during this time.

So, how will our community work to support these families and fill the gap left by the white house?

The Riverside City College Basic Needs Center, located in Kane 104, will expand their food support through the month of Nov. to ensure groceries and basic resources are accessible.

Following this, the RCC BNC will have snacks available at all six academic engagement centers. There will also be additional snacks provided in the Associated Students Riverside City College pantry, located on the second floor of the Bradshaw building.

“We recognize that this change will significantly impact many students and families within our campus community.” RCC said in an email sent to students.

Beginning Nov. 3, all students will be able to visit the RCC food pantry, located in the Digital Library Room 231, weekly for support. No students will be turned away, but this will only be available until supplies last. Holiday-themed foods will be added to support any seasonal needs.

All you need to access these resources is your student ID, no other questions will be asked.

The pantry hours will be 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday. After hours day will be hosted on Nov. 19, from 5:30-8 p.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 12 , a Riverside County Department of Public Social Services outreach van will be on campus, located on Mine Okubo Ave, between the Quad and Landis Auditorium from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., to help assist with any questions regarding CalFresh, including case updates.

DPSS will be hosting a presentation on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 12 -1 p.m. to address any concerns from the SNAP cutoff.

For more information regarding local food banks, please visit: https://mcusercontent.com/410cd1a6f4a68229b18f298da/files/4f9cb3c9-483c-9f1b-9d82-18795e162c9e/Food_Support_Flyer.pdf.

“We understand that this national change may cause uncertainty and stress, and we remain committed to supporting your well-being through expanded food access and community resource connections.” RCC said in an email to students.