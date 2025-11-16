The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Riverside City College women’s basketball team overpowers Santa Monica College

Lennon Alvarez, Sports Reporter
November 16, 2025
Roman Davison | Viewpoints
Salote Patetefa, player for Riverside City College, shoots the ball during the game on Nov. 14.

Riverside City College women’s basketball defeated Santa Monica College 66–52, putting together a strong overall performance highlighted by efficient 3-point shooting.

In the first half, the Tigers controlled the game from the start, outscoring the Corsairs 34-17. Sophomore guard Brianna Ruelas led the early surge, putting up 18 first-half points — more than Santa Monica’s entire offense.

“We get our offense moving because we play a high-tempo game,” head coach Alicia Berber said. 

In the second half, the Corsairs tried to rally back, especially in the fourth quarter, where they outscored the Tigers. But Riverside’s early lead was too much to overcome and the Tigers continued to get key stops that prevented Santa Monica from gaining any real momentum. 

“It’s the most important thing to be able to change up the defense and have a team that can run a variety of different defenses to ultimately get the win,” Berber said. 

Sophomore guard Brianna Ruelas ran the Tigers’ offense with 21 points, marking her second straight game with at least 15 points or more in a game. She added five assists and rebounds. This is also Ruelas’s high-scoring game of the season. Berber praised Ruelas’ ability to control the tempo and keep the offense flowing.

 “Just making sure that we have the energy starting out, coming out, making sure, knowing what we have to do,” Ruelas said.

Sophomore center Zakai Howard led the Tigers on the boards with nine rebounds and added eight points. Berber praised Howard’s impact, noting how her defense forces opponents to adjust their offensive approach. Howard also recorded one of the Tigers’ two blocks. 

“I tell myself every rebound is mine,” Howard said. 

Other notable players were sophomore guard Alexa Moreno and freshman guard Salote Patetefa. 

Moreno scored 10 points, the second most for the Tigers and Patetefa scored eight points and seven rebounds. 

The Tigers outscored the Corsairs every quarter except the fourth. The Tigers also recorded 57 rebounds and 18 assists. The Tigers also shot 50 percent behind the 3-point line and made 16 out of 24 free throws.

“We just got to make sure we execute every game like it’s our last game,” Ruelas said 

The Tigers improved to 3–4 on the season and will host College of the Canyons in their next game on Nov. 18.

