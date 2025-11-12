Music in motion: Riverside King field tournament

High schools from Riverside and neighboring counties showcased their talent in the Lester Oaks Field Tournament hosted by Riverside Martin Luther King High School on Nov. 8.

Field tournaments have been an American band staple for approximately a century. These tournaments are a way for bands to show their talent and tell a story through the performance they have prepared for the season. The schools have worked hard from the start of summer to the middle of fall to present a show they are proud of.

Not only did these schools show their talent through music, but they also showed their talent with compelling choreography and formations that caught the audience’s gaze. From noticeable tunes played by Canyon Springs High School, to Arcadia High School utilizing props and musicianship to tell a story.

Canyon Springs captivated the audience’s ears after starting their show “The Light Within,” with a song from Disney’s Tangled. The audience applauded thunderingly after hearing the show they performed.

Christian Lozano, director of the Cougar Canyon Regiment created this show with the students in mind, he wanted to make it more meaningful to them while remaining competitive.

“We see what’s relevant to the current times. We follow a lot of DCI (Drum Corps International) groups and see what the current trends are,” Lozano said. “(We) value their input, which makes it meaningful for them because they really enjoy it.”

The show’s music selection reflected on why this show was meaningful for the Cougar Canyon Regiment. From Tangled’s “I See the Light,” to pieces by Claude Debussy and Samuel Barber. They closed their show off with Rosano Galantes’ “Transcendent Journey.”

“(It’s) about finding the light inside of you and breaking free,” Lozano said. “So something that relates to (the) kids, in any way.”

On the other hand, the Orange Vista High School Coyote Pride from Perris had a silly twist to their show. Their performance had the crowd in hysterics with their performance titled “Heartland.” This lighthearted show took the audience back to the agricultural roots of America.

Their theme was bold with a farmhouse as a backdrop, white picket fences across the field, while the color guard wore cowboy hats and plaid shirts. This show gave the audience a good giggle especially with their drumline that made animal noises.

Joshua Boyd, band director of the Coyote Pride focuses on the improvement aspects of these tournaments.

“For me, it’s the growth and to see what we do,” Boyd said. “But to see where we started from six weeks ago to where we are now. For me, (that’s) what’s really most exciting.”

The drumline had an impactful section where they were the main focus of the show, it was obvious these students were enjoying every minute of their performance.

“At first they thought the farm thing was a little weird, but when I told them the whole story about your home was where the heart is,” Boyd said. “They really got excited about it.”

The Arcadia High School Apache Marching Band from Los Angeles County was also in attendance, performing their show “Upon Paper Wings” where they utilized props and musicianship to tell the story of origami cranes.

Kevin Sherrill, director of the Apache Marching Band appreciated the amount of work the upperclassmen put in to make this show.

“Every year, (we bring) in a freshman class who make up 25% of the group, starting from scratch,” Sherrill said. “Seeing the upperclassmen, pitch in and help bring those kids along and bring them up to speed. That’s something they had to overcome.”

These shows were a showcase of the artistic and creative talent from different schools, to stand out individually in the same musical mediums. The last tournament is on Nov. 15 at the Ramona High School Field Tournament.