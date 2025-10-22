The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Riverside’s ‘No Kings’ peaceful protest had the energy of a family barbecue

Grace Esquibel, Life Editor
October 20, 2025
Mac Wilson | Viewpoints
Inland Empire residents dance during the No Kings protest event on Oct. 18.

In a place where many expressed their concerns for the state of the world, there were still fleeting moments of smiles, communion and dancing. Music and instruments were the choice of peaceful weaponry as a form of resistance at the “No Kings” protest in downtown Riverside on Oct. 18. While culture was displayed through line dancing, protest signs and native instruments.

Many were loud and proud about their heritage as you saw several different flags waving throughout the streets including American, Mexican, Israeli and Norwegian flags.

Protest signs showcased the significance of culture with phrases such as “Jews for democracy.” Many displayed signs related to the pressures from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about being immigrants themselves, with one attendee wearing an alien mask holding a sign that said “I’m an alien. Deport me.”

A protester hangs out of the sunroof of a passing car while holding an American flag during the No Kings event on October. 18. (Mac Wilson)

as queens.”

others used their musical talent to protest. A musician who asked to keep his name anonymous, was banging on a bom bom drum with a Shamanic rattle, as he described it as commonly used by Danzantes Aztec dancers that maintain the artform of his ancestors Mēxihcah tribe. 

“It’s a type of prayer, it’s a type of intention, it’s a type of art and exercise too,” he said. “There was a type of protest or warfare called floricanto. That was (to) come together and have a duel with rivals through the arts, through music and dancing.” 

This protester was chanting and banging on his drums in honor of his ancestors in hopes that he could display ceremonies once used by his people to embark on change.

“Coming together in person, not online, but in person and experiencing common value together is building community,” he said. “With that, we can start healing our society that is fragmented like a broken bowl and we can start gluing the pieces together by sharing our talents and our energy,” he said.

Near the anonymous protestor, a man was singing “There are no kings in America, just tyrants with felonies,” in front of the Cheech Center for Chicano Art and Culture.

As other attendees in the distance were heard chanting in unison, “Hey, hey. Ho ho. Donald Trump has got to go!” One man was seen riding through the downtown Riverside streets on a bike with an American flag flying behind him, his speakers blasting “FDT,” a song created by rapper YG with lyrics, “Fuck Donald Trump.”

Huego Ramos was line dancing to “No rompas mi corazón” with a Mexican flag draped across his back. He’s a local artist who composes original Latin pop.

“Maraichi grows in my roots,” he said. “Whenever I hear something that calls my name in a cultural sense, I gotta show up.”

Despite the feeling of separation that many expressed they were confronting as a result of the current government, many families and friends were seen protesting together. Vicky Bush and her daughter Erica Campos were on Market Street holding up a sign that said “No kings. Yas queens.”

“I have three daughters and I am fighting for their rights,” Campos said. “All of us know we’re not alone.”

“They want us to be scared,” Bush said. “But here, the feeling of camaraderie and community is really amazing.”

Suzanne Singer, safety monitor volunteer, was wrapping up the protest, ensuring everyone was on the sidewalks of the street. She mentioned, as a Rabbi and Jewish descendant, how this has been affecting her culturally.

“My mother was a survivor of (the) Auschwitz concentration camp. So, the idea that there are ICE agents picking up people off the street and sending them to detention centers is so resonate of what happened in Europe in the ’30s and ’40s,” Singer said. “I don’t feel like I’m doing enough but I’m doing something.”

A prominent theme that could be felt ringing throughout the protest was that cultural differences have the ability to unite under the same common goal.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Greg Russell, co-advisor of the Student Sustainability Collective, giving a speech to the crowd during the 3rd annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival at The Box Theater on Oct. 10.
Eco-Fair and Film Festival event brings together an eco friendly community
The Farmhouse Collective anticipating for Tim Burton Tuesdays on Oct.14.
Tim Burton Tuesday at the Farm House Collective beautifully disrupted by gloomy weather
The Pink Ribbon Thrift is open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. welcoming in everyone who walks in the door looking to shop, donate, volunteer and anyone in need of support and resources.
Hope, connection and compassion ties resource center together
ADM student portfolios on display
Graphic design graduates unveil portfolios
Councilwoman Kaylee Law (left) answering questions of APSU Secretary Yehazel Barrientos (gray sweater)
Councilwoman holds Q&A with Asian and Pacific student union club
Torres sets up her display of Labubu dolls, one of her best-selling products at the Pocket Change Shop.
More than a pop-up, it's Pocket Change
More in Life
Community members crowd around booth during the Riverside Book Festival on Oct. 11, 2025.
First Riverside Book Festival celebrates local authors and sparks passion for reading
Cast of RCC's 'In The Heights'.
'In the Heights': Inside look for the upcoming production
"The Life of a Showgirl" album cover by Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift pivots in her musical career with the release of “The Life of a Showgirl”
Hornet, the player character fights against boss in Hollow Knight: Silksong.
Hollow Knight: Silksong a frustrating yet captivating game
University representatives share flyers and information to students at Riverside City College at a Transfer fair on Sept. 25.
Students navigate through the transfer season
Sketch made by high school senior Kaelyn Abeyta, part of her college applications.
Jazz and coffee brings the Riverside community together
About the Contributor
Grace Esquibel
Grace Esquibel, Life Editor
Grace Esquibel is a second-year journalism major and has been with Viewpoints for over a year. She has made her way up from life reporter to life assistant editor, to now being in the position of life editor. She values the arts and music aspect of the life section, as this is her outlet for creativity. She plans to gain experience within the journalism and public relations field to eventually end up reporting full-time on the music industry. She hopes these career opportunities will lead her to open many new doors and allow her to travel as much as possible.
Donate to Viewpoints