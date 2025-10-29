The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Mobile cat adoption center looks for new volunteers

Jaylen White, Multimedia Reporter
October 27, 2025
Mac Wilson
Desert Catopia, the first mobile cat adoption centers, comes to California.

Desert Cat Topia was able to bring one of the first mobile cat adoption centers to California this summer. 

Desert Cat Topia is a non-profit organization that was established in May of last year and is led by the President Executive Manager Zhanna Sedykh, the President Development Program Manager Javier Moreno, the Donor Relations and Marketing Manager Megan Ericks, who were running their event on Saturday, Oct. 11.

They are based in Rancho Mirage, but the new addition of their mobile cat adoption center has made a huge difference for them. Since the start of the Desert Catopia Organization, they have found a home for 111 cats. 

Megan Ericks holds up a four week old kitten, Stormy, on Oct. 11. (Mac Wilson | Viewpoints )

They take in all the cats that are about to be euthanized after they have been in shelters for multiple years. 

It was founded to try to get cats out of shelters because of how many cats end up getting euthanized. Ericks explained that they came down to Riverside to save the cats in the shelters because Riverside’s Shelters had to euthanize 550 animals in July alone. 

That’s just one of the many problems they are trying to solve. 

“(We noticed a) shortage in visibility for the animals that were available for adoption,” Ericks said.

Most rescues are foster-based, so it’s easy to get the first and second litter adopted because a lot of families and friends would adopt from the fosters. But after that, there aren’t many options for the kittens to get adopted.

These foster homes then get stuck with the cats for months because the rescues don’t have a physical location for people looking to adopt to go and see the cats, Ericks explained.

The bus mobile adoption center allows for the foster cats to be seen by people looking to adopt and helps move more cats into permanent homes.

It has also helped pull cats out of the high-kill shelters and get them put into foster homes, where they can be better taken care of.

Ericks also went into detail explaining that mama cats will give birth to kittens and leave to get food, and when people find those kittens and bring them to the shelter, they end up getting euthanized because they have to be fed every three to four hours.

Because of this, Desert Catopia ends up with a lot of very young kittens, but they usually are gone by the second or third time they get taken on the bus.

“The problem with these rescues is that they couldn’t bring the cats to where people were, and this bus does exactly that,” said Ericks. 

The mobile adoption center was unique. There were up to 12 cats on the bus, and the enclosures there were very clean and catered to be comfortable for the cat, especially while the van is moving.

Ericks expressed the biggest challenge Desert Cat Topia has faced is making sure the cats are vetted the same. They want to make sure all the cats are healthy and fully ready to be taken home from the bus. At the event they had five rescuers represented on the bus.

They are always looking for more volunteers and foster homes, so if you are interested, make sure to check their website out: www.desertcatopia.org. It has all the links to apply to be a foster home and to be a volunteer. All future events are found on the same website. 

The bus will come to events run by companies, and since they are a non-profit, donations are appreciated to help power the bus to get there. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Greg Russell, co-advisor of the Student Sustainability Collective, giving a speech to the crowd during the 3rd annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival at The Box Theater on Oct. 10.
Eco-Fair and Film Festival event brings together an eco friendly community
Inland Empire residents dance during the No Kings protest event on Oct. 18.
Riverside's 'No Kings' peaceful protest had the energy of a family barbecue
The Farmhouse Collective anticipating for Tim Burton Tuesdays on Oct.14.
Tim Burton Tuesday at the Farm House Collective beautifully disrupted by gloomy weather
The Pink Ribbon Thrift is open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. welcoming in everyone who walks in the door looking to shop, donate, volunteer and anyone in need of support and resources.
Hope, connection and compassion ties resource center together
ADM student portfolios on display
Graphic design graduates unveil portfolios
Councilwoman Kaylee Law (left) answering questions of APSU Secretary Yehazel Barrientos (gray sweater)
Councilwoman holds Q&A with Asian and Pacific student union club
More in Life
Students at the culinary program at Riverside City College set up lunch on Oct. 16.
Riverside City College culinary program serves students
Jo Cruz and Bryelle Deseo, Asian Pacific Student Union panelist for the Rainbow Engagement Center Filipino American Discussion Oct.21.
The Asian Pacific Student Union from RCC discuss Filipino experience
Community members crowd around booth during the Riverside Book Festival on Oct. 11, 2025.
First Riverside Book Festival celebrates local authors and sparks passion for reading
Cast of RCC's 'In The Heights'.
'In the Heights': Inside look for the upcoming production
"The Life of a Showgirl" album cover by Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift pivots in her musical career with the release of “The Life of a Showgirl”
Hornet, the player character fights against boss in Hollow Knight: Silksong.
Hollow Knight: Silksong a frustrating yet captivating game
About the Contributor
Mac Wilson
Mac Wilson, Photography Editor
Mac Wilson is a second-year journalism major. This is their second year at Viewpoints. Photography has always been something they were interested in since they were a kid. They enjoy the creative aspect of photography and capturing important memories. This year, they are excited to continue working on their photography and helping others with their own photography journey.
Donate to Viewpoints