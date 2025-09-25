The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints

The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Categories:

Rising Scholars: Education not incarceration

Briana Franco, Multimedia Editor
September 25, 2025
Briana Franco
The entrance of the Rising Scholars club in Room BL205 at the Business, Law and Computer Technology building.

Rising Scholars is a direct program linked with the club Transitioning Minds at Riverside City College. Transitioning Minds focuses on supporting the re-entry of past incarcerated, detained and system impacted students, while Rising Scholars helps to keep their resources and pathway funded.

The club’s goal is to help transition these students, who may be dealing with past or present trauma from the criminal justice system and lead them into careers that will help them on their path to success.

According to the Rising Scholars student support page students must be enrolled in at least one credit and be formally incarcerated or detained to be eligible to join. Students who have been impacted by incarcerated relatives, arrested, convicted without incarceration or detention could also be eligible for their services. 

The services they offer include career assessments, academic counseling, financial assistance with available funding, event workshops as well as more listed on their support page. 

Jermey Fifer, Rising Scholars former inter-club council, expanded on how Rising Scholars and Transitioning Minds helps build solidarity into its students while learning to engage with the public. 

“We may have different backgrounds, but it doesn’t make us different,” said Fifer. 

Rising Scholars is part of a larger scale program called Rising Scholars network. The network is led by the California Community College Chancellor’s office to expand access to higher education, while also giving focused support to students affected by the criminal justice system. 

The Rising Scholars networks advertises their program in all California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation prisons to let current inmates know that California Community Colleges will support them if they chose to redirect their lives through education. RCC does their part by offering Rising Scholars on campus. 

Transitioning Minds began in 2018 as a student-led club but through its organizing, storytelling, campus forums and partnerships students raised enough awareness about the barriers these students face to demonstrate the need for a formally funded program. 

“System-impacted students bring tremendous resilience and leadership. When they have dedicated spaces, clear resources and a supportive community. Their retention and graduation outcomes improve, and the whole campus benefits from their contributions,” said Rosana Gomez, Rising Scholars educational resource advisor and Transitioning Minds co-advisor. 

 Eric Rodriquez, the club’s student ambassador mentioned that the club has helped form plans for his future and gives him a space to help other students who relate to his story. This program helps makes their students feel supported on their new endeavors.

“I didn’t choose this club, it chose me…its been a blessing ever since,” said Rodriquez. 

If any RCC students feel they might be eligible to be a part of Rising Scholars or the club might have the resources to help support them, meetings are held every Monday 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Business, Law and Computer Technology Room. B123. Interest forms can be found on their student support page as well. 


