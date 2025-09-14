Club rush is underway at Riverside City College

Gallery • 4 Photos Viewpoints | Kyndall Halseth Members of the Jewelry Club making jewelry to recruit members. From left to right: Erick Centeno, Gaby Villanueva and Joselene Tuldanes.

As the first club rush for the year is in motion, the Associated Students of Riverside City College hosts the event every semester as a way to gain student engagement.

Club rush has become a staple event here at Riverside City College said Latiesha Williams, ASRCC vice president.

“We have over 20 active clubs,” Williams said.

The event, which started Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., will run through Sept. 11.

Williams, who has been active on campus since 2005, has experienced multiple club rush events.

“The amount of new students that we get each year is what sets the tone,” Williams said. “When you have new students coming into the college, getting them excited and wanting them to join these clubs helps with engagement.”

At RCC, clubs present themselves at these events to actively seek students to join them.

A variety of clubs participated during last spring’s club rush, all looking to target students’ hobbies or interests. A few of the clubs that participated last year were the STEM club, Paleontology club and Asian and Pacific Student Union club.

This year, Williams explained that she would like ASRCC to work more with the clubs and students to help them make lasting connections.

“Getting out there, doing the footwork this year, meeting students and letting them know we’re actually here and not just in the office,” Williams said. “It is my job and my duty of wanting to be more involved and stepping into their club meetings.”

ASRCC is excited for the fall club rush, Williams said.

“Like any event, it’s always hectic. Seeing the amount of students we have, it’s preparing and gathering information.”





