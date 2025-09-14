The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Club rush is underway at Riverside City College

Marissa Perez, Managing Editor
September 9, 2025
Viewpoints | Marissa Perez
Clubs set up on Terracine Drive at Riverside City College.
5
Viewpoints | Kyndall Halseth
Members of the Jewelry Club making jewelry to recruit members. From left to right: Erick Centeno, Gaby Villanueva and Joselene Tuldanes.

As the first club rush for the year is in motion, the Associated Students of Riverside City College hosts the event every semester as a way to gain student engagement. 

Club rush has become a staple event here at Riverside City College said Latiesha Williams, ASRCC vice president.

“We have over 20 active clubs,” Williams said. 

The event, which started Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., will run through Sept. 11.  

Williams, who has been active on campus since 2005, has experienced multiple club rush events. 

“The amount of new students that we get each year is what sets the tone,” Williams said. “When you have new students coming into the college, getting them excited and wanting them to join these clubs helps with engagement.” 

At RCC, clubs present themselves at these events to actively seek students to join them.

A variety of clubs participated during last spring’s club rush, all looking to target students’ hobbies or interests. A few of the clubs that participated last year were the STEM club, Paleontology club and Asian and Pacific Student Union club. 

This year, Williams explained that she would like ASRCC to work more with the clubs and students to help them make lasting connections.

“Getting out there, doing the footwork this year, meeting students and letting them know we’re actually here and not just in the office,” Williams said. “It is my job and my duty of wanting to be more involved and stepping into their club meetings.”

ASRCC is excited for the fall club rush, Williams said.

“Like any event, it’s always hectic. Seeing the amount of students we have, it’s preparing and gathering information.” 



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Life
Protesters stand in front of the Riverside County Courthouse during the nationwide 'No Kings' protests on June 14.
Riverside City College prepares for lifted restrictions on ICE raids
A clip for Episode One "To You in 2016" Credits: Tony Sun Prickett of Anime Feminist
"Takopi's Original Sin" anime review- the absolute pinnacle of modern animation
Stray Dogs Coffee stay up to date on trendy packaging with a korean influence.
Three study worthy coffee shops in Downtown Riverside
Cheech Marin in front of Cheech Collects IV sign on June 16.
Cheech Marin says Cheech Center is thriving as it announces new exhibition
Volantes y paquetes que informan a las personas sobre los derechos de inmigración y los recursos locales proporcionados por La Casa Engagement Center.
El centro de participación, La Casa navega con las luchas de inmigración
Volantes y paquetes que informan a las personas sobre los derechos de inmigración y los recursos locales proporcionados por La Casa Engagement Center.
La Casa engagement center navigates struggles with immigration enforcement
About the Contributor
Marissa Perez
Marissa Perez, Life Editor
Marissa Perez joined Viewpoints during her second year at Riverside City College. She’s currently majoring in journalism and communications.
Donate to Viewpoints