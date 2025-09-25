Celebrating Mexican Independence Day at the LHSS

Many students and faculty members of the Language and Humanities & Social Sciences center acknowledge the large Hispanic population of the school and believe the center should do more to support its students.

Kailyn Guerrero, a student and member of the LHSS believes the center should coordinate more events like this for the community.

“We know that we have a large Latin population at the school, and it’s something we want to cater to,” said Guerrero.

Due to the recent Supreme Court decision made on Sept. 8 making it legal to racially profile an individual based on four factors.

Hispanic students expressed their fears not only for themselves but family members.

“I have family who are Mexican, friends who are Mexican. I worry for them at times like this,”said Torres.

Torres explained that she believes something needs to be done. She believes this decision is breaking our Fourth Amendment rights.

The Fourth Amendment rights of Americans are crucial to protect individuals from government overreach according to the United States Courts.

RCC strives to provide its students with the proper resources in the case of detainment on their website as well as in their centers.

“RCCD supports and is committed to providing educational opportunities to all individuals who want them,” as stated on the RCCD website.

A few students at the LHSS also had their concerns regarding U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement ability to racially profile not only them but other students and its potential to create more chaos in the community.

“I believe the Supreme Court’s recent decision will only cause racial profiling to heighten and could increase danger to the streets, “said Madirgal.

The LHSS hosting events like this one, not only shows their support for the Hispanic community but emphasizes a sense of belonging for all students.

“These events cause us to learn more about other people, and I’ve learned things I would have never known before,” said Madirgal.

Mexican Independence Day celebrates freedom, resilience and a rich culture that gives us hope for a better future ahead.

Some additional ways to reach resources are by contacting [email protected] by email or by phone at 951-328-3864 or in person at Riverside City College Campus Charles A. Kane Building office hours Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 1-5 pm Tuesday from 2- 6 pm Friday from 8-11:30 am

For more information regarding your rights.