New opportunities aligned for the cosmetology students and faculty at Riverside City College

Correction: Viewpoints ran two misspelled last names in the print version of this article, Hussain Ahag and Madeline Bettancourt. The correct spelling of these names are Hussain Agah and Madeline Bettencourt.

A new building is coming to life for cosmetology students, providing them with a modern workspace allowing them to learn, practice and grow.

The associate vice chancellor of the Riverside Community College District, Hussain Agah, introduced the building on Aug. 5 during a Board meeting. He shared a slideshow outlining the key points and details of a new facility.

“A state-funded initiative designed to replace the existing outdated facility and to enhance student learning and support services through modern technology,” Agah said.

The project will be guided by a planning committee that will be actively involved throughout all phases, from design to construction.

The new two-story building will be 31,816 gross square feet and will be located on the lower side of campus.

The facility will be split into two floors, enhancing learning opportunities and improving safety. The expanded space will also allow more clients and patrons to participate in the program and receive services such as haircuts, facials and manicures from students.

Madeline Bettencourt, the Associate Professor and Cosmetology Director provided an overview of each floor. Level one will include a clinical lab and storage area. Bettencourt emphasized the importance of space and the ability for faculty and students to move freely and work collaboratively.

“This added space to these lab areas provides an essential space to store all of the daily equipment and to work without having our students modify proper ergonomics,” Bettencourt said.

Level two will feature classrooms for students, faculty offices and a conference room for meetings and training sessions.

“Overall, this building will provide space and allow us the ability to expand our department,” she said. “We are restrained by the current size and limits of our building, so we hope to add programs to our department.”

The new building will be built on the current site of parking lot F, resulting in the loss of approximately 120 parking spaces.

The existing cosmetology building will be demolished and replaced by a new parking lot, which will cost $8 million.

“The district has engaged an environmental consultant to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the building’s historical and cultural significance in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act,” Agah said.

The report’s findings will help guide the decision-making process regarding the current building.

The original building was built in 1958 to accommodate 50 full time employees. According to RCCD research, the 34 faculty/classified self serving was catered to approximately 372 full time-equivalent students in the year of 2024-25.

They also showed the importance of the Facility Condition Index, which is a numerical measure that calculates the condition of a building regarding cost of repairs and value. If FCI is over 50%, renovation is not an option. The FCI for the original building was 77.73%.

In anticipation of the new facility, the cosmetology faculty expressed their excitement.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity to share our excitement for this department that we have needed for a very long time,” Rebecca Kessler, the assistant professor for cosmetology said.

The project is currently in the design phase, with a total budget of over $57 million from state and local funding. It is expected to be completed by the fall of 2029.