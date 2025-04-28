From Craigslist to community: The story behind BlueBanana Shave Ice

What began as just a simple shaved ice truck became something much bigger in the hands of Andrea Montoya. Creating more than just a sweet treat, she creates memories and meaningful connections. Changing the community one shaved ice at a time.

A simple passion for slushies quickly grew into a mission with heart and purpose. A way for Montoya to honor her family legacy and give back to the community she calls home.

During the early planning stages, Montoya learned that not only did her grandfather start a shaved ice business, but also her great-grandfather. Despite her family history, she had no equipment and no clear direction.

“Giving some thought and prayer, I took my last few dollars to reach out to an ad on Craigslist to purchase my very first shaved ice machine,” Montoya said.

It was through that ad that she met Rocky, who, by coincidence, knew her grandfather. Excited by their connection, Rocky became more than just a seller. He became a mentor, guiding Montoya through the challenges of building BlueBanana.

Montoya says the name BlueBanana, was designed to spark curiosity.

“When you think of a banana, you don’t think of blue, you think of yellow, and BlueBanana has a way of getting people to question what is BlueBanana.”

While BlueBanana is now a popular sight at events across Riverside County, Montoya’s mission has always been rooted in the community. One of her most meaningful partnerships is with Casa Blanca Home Of Neighborly Service, where she brings shaved ice to low income communities during hot and sunny days.

“It’s not about the money,” she said. “It’s about showing up, it’s about the sparkle in a kid’s eye when they finally get to taste shaved ice on a hot day.”

She has also partnered with the Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California. Where she shows up to family events and fundraisers to provide free shaved ice to children undergoing treatments and their loved ones.

“I hope to bring people together one shaved ice at a time, to celebrate, cool off, laugh, and to taste joy, that’s the heart of BlueBanana.”

Montoy’s work also includes surprise pop-ups at local schools, collaborating with youth programs, and donations to nonprofit events.

Most recently, she teamed with a local church to provide sweet treats to the youth.

“I saw firsthand how much community support can truly impact a family, watching how local organizations and events brought my family small moments of joy and relief,” Montoya said.

Community members have also taken notice.

Samantha Trinidad shared her appreciation on Instagram:

“Highly recommend BlueBanana for any and all events! I appreciate your flexibility and offering sugar-free options. I look forward to having you serve our community soon.”

BlueBanana Hawaiian Shave Ice is available for booking on Yelp, Instagram, and Facebook.

Catch her at the next event, Inland Empire Island Ohana Fest Ho’olaulea on May 3 or the Riverside County Carnival, on May 23, 26, and June 1.

Just look for the signature BlueBanana canopy tent. Follow Bluebananahsi on Instagram to stay up to date on upcoming events, pop-ups, and community appearances.