The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Saddleback blanks Riverside City College baseball, ties series at one

Jacob Moore, Sports Reporter March 7, 2025
Riverside City College player, infielder Eddie Alfaro, catches the ball seconds after Saddleback College player, first baseman Robert Gray, makes it to third base during the March 7 game at Evans Sports Complex. (Maddie Nelson)

For the first time this season, the Tigers were shut out. Although they tallied five hits, the opportunity to manufacture runs never materialized. 

Riverside City College baseball lost game two of their Orange Empire Conference opening series to Saddleback College 5-0 on March 7. In what looked like a promising bottom of the fifth, Riverside was stymied by an uncharacteristic base-running mishap.  

Sophomore righty Evan Stratton took the hill for Riverside and navigated out of jams early on before Saddleback broke through in the fourth inning. One bright spot for the Tigers is sophomore catcher Ian Nguyen who continued to swing a hot bat, notching two hits in back-to-back games. 

7W9A8718
Maddie Nelson
Riverside City College player, infielder Eddie Alfaro, catches the ball seconds after Saddleback College player, first baseman Robert Gray, makes it to third base during the March 7 game at Evans Sports Complex.

“It’s really just about approach, and following what coach Rudy is having us do. Cover the ball, stay through the middle of the field, and drive the ball as hard as you can on a line,” Nguyen said. Consistency at the plate has been an issue for the Tigers this year with their boom-or-bust style of offense, but Friday was a low point. With the loss, Riverside City College baseball falls to a 13-5 record, but 1-1 in conference play.

“The whole objective in these situations is ultimately winning the series,” Tigers head coach Rudy Arguelles said.

The Tigers turn around to try and take the series March 8 for the finale at Saddleback. Arguelles also stressed the need for a quick memory. 

“You got one day, get some rest, get some sleep. Make some adjustments, especially on the offensive side. We have to manufacture runs.”

In response to his teammates’ hitting woes, Nguyen offered a piece of advice, “I think aggression at the plate is one thing that’s helping me out. Attacking when the pitch is given to me. Just trying to get everyone to follow what coach Rudy is having us do, because it is working.”

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Riverside City College hosts 17th annual track and field invitational
Riverside City College hosts 17th annual track and field invitational
Riverside City College baseball wins another blowout in final home test before conference play
Riverside City College baseball wins another blowout in final home test before conference play
Riverside City College pitcher Jorge Rodriguez, 14, gets fired up after escaping a jam against Palomar College at Evans Sports Complex Feb. 21.
Jorge Rodriguez and steady offense lead Riverside City College baseball past Palomar
The master and his craft: Tom Craft
The master and his craft: Tom Craft
Riverside City College baseball takes two, improves to 7-1
Riverside City College baseball takes two, improves to 7-1
Riverside City College players warm up in the outfield at Evans Sports Complex Jan. 22.
Diamond in disarray: Riverside City College baseball field finally ready for game time
Donate to Viewpoints