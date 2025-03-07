Saddleback blanks Riverside City College baseball, ties series at one

For the first time this season, the Tigers were shut out. Although they tallied five hits, the opportunity to manufacture runs never materialized.

Riverside City College baseball lost game two of their Orange Empire Conference opening series to Saddleback College 5-0 on March 7. In what looked like a promising bottom of the fifth, Riverside was stymied by an uncharacteristic base-running mishap.

Sophomore righty Evan Stratton took the hill for Riverside and navigated out of jams early on before Saddleback broke through in the fourth inning. One bright spot for the Tigers is sophomore catcher Ian Nguyen who continued to swing a hot bat, notching two hits in back-to-back games.

Gallery • 2 Photos Maddie Nelson Riverside City College player, infielder Eddie Alfaro, catches the ball seconds after Saddleback College player, first baseman Robert Gray, makes it to third base during the March 7 game at Evans Sports Complex.

“It’s really just about approach, and following what coach Rudy is having us do. Cover the ball, stay through the middle of the field, and drive the ball as hard as you can on a line,” Nguyen said. Consistency at the plate has been an issue for the Tigers this year with their boom-or-bust style of offense, but Friday was a low point. With the loss, Riverside City College baseball falls to a 13-5 record, but 1-1 in conference play.

“The whole objective in these situations is ultimately winning the series,” Tigers head coach Rudy Arguelles said.

The Tigers turn around to try and take the series March 8 for the finale at Saddleback. Arguelles also stressed the need for a quick memory.

“You got one day, get some rest, get some sleep. Make some adjustments, especially on the offensive side. We have to manufacture runs.”

In response to his teammates’ hitting woes, Nguyen offered a piece of advice, “I think aggression at the plate is one thing that’s helping me out. Attacking when the pitch is given to me. Just trying to get everyone to follow what coach Rudy is having us do, because it is working.”