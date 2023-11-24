123 Farm kicks off holiday spirit with style

0 0

Field of lights at sunset, during the 123 Farm Christmas Nights opening weekend on Nov. 11. (Photos by Kevin Horvath | Viewpoints)

People walking along path decorated with lights, during the opening weekend of Christmas Nights at 123 Farm, on Nov. 11.

An attendee on the mini bridge crossing a pond, decorated with lights at 123 Farm, during opening weekend of Christmas Nights on Nov. 11.

Cottages decorated with lights, during opening weekend at 123 Farm, on Nov. 11.

Cottages decorated with lights, during opening weekend at 123 Farm, on Nov. 11.

Christmas tree decorated with lights, at 123 Farm during Christmas Nights on Nov. 11.

Couple walking along the path towards shops decorated with lights, at 123 Farm during opening weekend of Christmas Nights on Nov. 11.

By Caitlyn Nelson

Christmas celebrations have started in the Inland Empire. 123 Farm kicked off the holiday spirit with its Christmas Nights Festival on the weekend of Nov. 9 through Nov. 13.

One million lights wrap the trees, buildings and walkways creating a magical experience. Large nutcrackers stand in the entryways and front registers of the indoor food court. Lights hang from the ceiling and wrap several Christmas trees in each of the rooms.

“They put in so much effort to make sure it’s perfect for everyone that comes in,” said Roberta Drummond, a food service worker. “It’s a different energy from the other festivals at 123 Farm, it took two weeks to set up and they make sure to make it special for the kids and everyone else.”

This event is interactive, containing a scavenger hunt throughout its venue, a maze decorated in lights and a tractor-pulled wagon tour of the property.

The farm brought in several local businesses to participate in the festival, all located in the 12 Days of Christmas Shops.

These shops are primarily open on the weekends from 5 to 10 p.m. At this location, attendees can find several different handcrafted items such as sweatshirts, crystals, tea and locally grown snacks.

Earth_Bestowed has been a part of several 123 Farm Festivals since 2021. This business sells crystals, sage and several types of handcrafted jewelry and decor. Erin Johnson, owner of Earth_Bestowed is locally based in the Inland Empire and most of her sales are at pop-ups.

“This is a great place to have a shop at and 123 Farm is very easy to work with,” Johnson said. “It is an equally beneficial relationship for my company and 123 Farm.”

Johnson said she enjoys working with 123 Farm as it allows her to share her craft.

“Working here is very calming and helps me destress,” she said. “I get to experience nature and be around rocks.”

Guests at the event indulge themselves in hot cocoa and food as they witness the glowing lights.

“It’s cold outside but it makes you feel warm inside,” said first-time attendee, Pattie S. “The overall mood and seeing families together, along with being with my best friend creates this warm feeling.”

Jude B. has attended this holiday event before and said it’s a special place that brings people together.

“I would return again, it’s consistent magic and it’s never not been fun to be here,” Jude B. said. “There is something welcoming about the environment and everyone is here to have a fun time and meet others.”

123 Farm’s Christmas Nights is located at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn in Cherry Valley, CA; 40 minutes away from Riverside, CA.

The festival takes place from now until Jan. 7 every Wednesday through Monday from 5 to 10 p.m.. The exception to these days is Tuesday Dec. 19 and Jan. 2.

Tickets average around $20 for adults and $12 for children. Event parking can be purchased online for anywhere between $10 to $20, though do not worry if parking is sold out, you are able to park outside of the event for free and walk in.

