Latinx engagement center seeks larger space, more resources

Front desk welcome station of the La Casa Latino Student Engagement Center in the Bradshaw Building at Riverside City College on Nov. 15. (Photos by Adrian Taylor | Viewpoints)

Public computers at the La Casa Latino Student Engagement Center in the Bradshaw Building at Riverside City College on Nov. 15.

Main entrance sign of the La Casa Latino Student Engagement Center in the Bradshaw Building at Riverside City College on Nov. 15.

An RCC student studies at the La Casa Latino Student Engagement Center in the Bradshaw Building at Riverside City College on Nov. 15.

Resource corner and a bookshelf with Latino books in the La Casa Latino Student Engagement Center in the Bradshaw Building at Riverside City College on Nov. 15.

Outside window displaying informational posters at the La Casa Latino Student Engagement Center in the Bradshaw Building at Riverside City College on Nov. 15.

By Izaiah Cerratos

Members of the La Casa and Puente program at Riverside City College voiced the need for more counselors, tutoring and a larger engagement center.

A presentation discussing the growing needs of the program was made to the Riverside Community College District Board of Trustees on Nov. 7.

“We’ve clearly outgrown our space to run day-to-day operations,” RCC sociology instructor Eduardo Perez said.

The program was awarded a $75,000 grant by UC Berkeley.

La Casa has grown exceptionally since its launch, seeing 1,564 students visit the engagement center in the fall. RCC holds a 65% Latinx student attendance rate.

Two meetings have been held with La Casa students, classified professionals, faculty and administrators within the past year to discuss the growing needs of the program. The first meeting was in May and the second one was held last month.

The need for additional space was mentioned by several speakers throughout the presentation.

“There is a facilities master plan with extra space for La Casa included in that plan,” Perez said.

However, the current space for La Casa does not satisfy every day needs for the program.

“Students sometimes will have to leave the La Casa center due to lack of seating or a quiet space to work,” Michael Ruby, an RCC student and La Casa peer mentor said.

Counselors and others who use the space often struggle to find a quiet place to join Zoom calls. Perez acknowledged the troublesome working conditions with the uptick of student traffic.

“It’s a bit of a challenge right now to work, we’re overcrowded,” said Perez.

They also said there is a need for a full-time counselor who is bilingual and familiar with Latin culture.

“We have a lot of Latinx students whose first language is a Spanish language,” Ruby said. “A full-time counselor who can break those language barriers will benefit the students of La Casa.”

A part-time counselor is currently working in the program. Members said tutoring has become another lacking resource to serve the increasing number of students in the program.

La Casa reported double the number of students attending the program since 2022. The program aims to create a sense of community for the Latinx community on campus. Improved marketing plans have been implemented for the program to receive better exposure to the public and student body.

La Casa and Puente students provided feedback that was shared by the members at the Board meeting. Students requested space for a mural at RCC to represent the program. They also asked that the program continue its efforts to hold events throughout the year which include workshops, hosting guest speakers and networking opportunities.

The recent success of the Puente program has allowed funds for a field trip.

“This one time augmentation of funds will be used for a student’s NorCal trip,” Wendy Silva said.

The students on the field trip will have the opportunity to participate in many cultural events.

“RCC will identify a full-time counselor to help teach the fall courses beginning in 2024 for the La Casa program,” said Silva.

Puente currently has plans to hire three full-time working tutors.

