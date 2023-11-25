Riverside City College holds event to network, discover career pathways

0 0

Wide shot of the Career Expo at Riverside City College in the A. G. Paul Quadrangle on Nov. 9. (Photos by Adrian Taylor | Viewpoints)

Riverside City College student speaks with the California Highway Patrol stand during the Career Expo at Riverside City College in the A. G. Paul Quadrangle on Nov. 9.

Sign promoting hiring opportunities for Disneyland at the Career Expo at Riverside City College in the A. G. Paul Quadrangle on Nov. 9.

Riverside City College student speaks with the SoCalGas Company stand during the Career Expo at Riverside City College in the A. G. Paul Quadrangle on Nov. 9.

By Adrian Taylor

Riverside City College held a Career Expo on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the A.G. Paul Quadrangle on campus.

The event provided opportunities to network and discover diverse career pathways within the Inland Empire. Various employers who attended offered students an abundance of employment opportunities.

“We look for students who are looking for careers with opportunities to grow in,” said Lisa Herrera, a representative from FedEx.

Benjamin Padilla, a first-year EMT, was one of many students who attended the expo wanting to find information and future opportunities related to their interests.

“There are a lot of opportunities that help people that are trying to find their path here,” Padilla said.

Courtney Carter, Career Technical Education (CTE) Career Center Coordinator, and Meriel Anderson-McDade, CTE Employment Placement Coordinator, coordinated the Career Expo.

“(The Career Expo is) meant to be more than just a place to go when looking for a job, it is also a great place to go to meet new people and do networking,” Carter said. “We have a nice array of employers here that cover all the major career pathways that students might be interested in.”

CTE currently utilizes Jobspeaker as a way for employers to have an avenue for students who are looking for a job to connect with them. They are actively looking into switching to using Handshake, a career-centered management system that people can use to engage with employers.

“For all those students out there looking for employment, there is employment looking for you too,” Anderson-McDade said.

