UPDATING: Riverside Community College District extends second dose deadline to Sept. 30

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.

By Leo Cabral and Daniel Hernandez

The Riverside Community College District extended the deadline for students to receive the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after faculty members voiced their concerns about the lack of recent communication provided to students.

Students received an email Sept. 16 informing students that it was their last day to receive their second vaccine dose in order to comply with the Sept. 30 full vaccination deadline. Students who did not comply with the deadline would be dropped from both face-to-face and hybrid classes if they were not fully vaccinated by the final deadline.

However, with the sparse email announcements from the district, many students were not prepared.

Students received district email announcements Aug. 11, 12 and 18 informing them of the vaccination deadlines they must meet in order to stay enrolled in their in-person and hybrid courses.

This prompted Paul O’Connell, an Automotive Technology instructor, to send out an email to faculty and staff claiming that students have reached out to him expressing their dismay about the same-day notice. He also claimed that the district has not communicated effectively to students throughout this process and should move the deadline to a further date.

As a result, the Faculty Association and Chancellor Wolde-ab Isaac held an emergency meeting to discuss extending the deadline.

“It appears there was some confusion,” the Sept. 17 email from the chancellor stated. “In an effort to support all of those working towards full vaccination, recognizing that some may have misunderstood the September 30 deadline to be the date by which they were to receive their second dose, the deadline has been extended.”

The new deadline now allows students to reach full vaccination status by Oct. 14.

The district announcement email informs that Sept. 16 is the final day for students to receive their second dose, prompting many faculty and students to share their concerns which lead to the Sept. 30 extension for the second dose. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)