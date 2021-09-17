RCC women’s volleyball team defeats Santa Ana College

By Jesus Coronel

Don’t call it a comeback.

After starting the season 0-3 with nine straight set losses, the Riverside City College volleyball team has since won 12 consecutive sets to propel their winning streak to four games.

RCC is now 4-3 and the momentum seems to be on their side.

They continued their comeback trend during their match against Santa Ana College. RCC trailed El Dons to open every set.

A seven point rally midway through the first set propelled the Tigers to a 25-17 win.

The team had faltered in the second set, trailing as many as seven points. Then came bursts of momentum which included a four-point rally as they went on to steal the set late and win 25-23.

RCC survived a hard fought second frame, winning by the slim margin of 25-23. The Dons and Tigers traded leads throughout the second set.

Once again, the team was led by outside hitters Maggie Aburto and Jessica Lepe, each providing 10 or more kills for the team. Aburto led with 16 kills, while Lepe finished with a career-high 10 kills.

Setters Hailey Gray and Chloe Christelman each recorded 14 and 15 assists, respectively, with Christelman tying her career-high total.

RCC’s next game will be on the road against Saddleback College on Sep. 22.