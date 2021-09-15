Field of View: Championship Chaos – The Viewpoints Network
Brian and Jesus are back and are talking about the most recent events in Riverside City College sports. This includes the women's volleyball team winning their third game in a row against Cerro Coso, the football team's win against Long Beach and the cross country team's most recent invitational with the women's team finishing in the podium. There was plenty of action to have during the first week of the NFL season. Hear our winners and losers from the first week of play! The NASCAR playoffs has begun and with both Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. winning the first two playoff races, how dominant is Joe Gibbs Racing at the start of the postseason? Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix had plenty of action to show with championship contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen taking each other out in a crash which led to the McLaren team took full advantage to finish first and second. Daniel Ricciardo won his first race since the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018. There were plenty of driver rumors about the moves they would make and we discuss all the current driver swaps and rumors heading into the next season. Time Stamps 0:00-2:15 Intro 2:15-32:17 News Scrum 32:17- 47:46 Italian Grand Prix Review 47:46- 52:44 Driver Rumors 52:44-54:22 Outro Follow the Field of View team on social media: Brian Calderon: Instagram: @brian_a_calderon Twitter: @BrianCalderon96 Jesus Coronel: Twitter: @SupernovaSZ8 Tim Nacey: Twitter: @NaceyTim Instagram: @naceytim Check out Viewpoints website: Website: https://viewpointsonline.org/ Follow Viewpoints on social media: Instagram: @rccviewpoints Twitter: @RCCViewpoints Youtube: ViewpointsofRCC