Riverside Unified School District board member Patricia Lock Dawson announces campaign for mayor

By Samantha Bartholomew

Patricia Lock Dawson, a Riverside Unified School District board member since 2011, announced Sept. 4, that she’s running for mayor.

“I ran for the Board of Education because I know great schools are the foundation for a great, thriving community,” she said in a statement. “I dealt with the larger issues in our city of homelessness, joblessness, hunger, and I needed to work to make sure we built bridges to succeed. I’m looking forward to taking the work I already do and building on the wonderful things Rusty has already put in place and (former Mayor) Ron Loveridge put in place.”

Lock Dawson, 54, is past chairwoman of the Riverside Planning Commission and a gubernatorial appointee to the California Board of Behavioral Sciences. In addition to the Riverside Unified School District board, she serves on several others, including those of the Riverside Art Museum, Rivers & Lands Conservancy and UC Riverside Alumni Board.

She said her priorities include homeless issue, balancing the city’s budget, keeping streets clean and making parks clean and accessible.

“The issues facing Riversiders will require a collaborative approach that puts our families, neighborhoods and quality of life first. I am proud of the local support I’ve received from Mayor Rusty Bailey and others who have come out early in support of my candidacy,” Lock Dawson said on her Facebook page. “I am looking forward to the road ahead and to continuing to serve all of our communities and region.”

Lock Dawson has the endorsement of Mayor Rusty Bailey, who declared Sept. 3 that he wouldn’t run for reelection in March 2020.

“Patricia is a longtime champion for our youth, small business owners and working men and women,” Bailey said in a press release. “As Mayor, Patricia will be a commonsense leader focused on improving the quality of life and expanding economic opportunity for all who call Riverside home. I know Patricia’s integrity, collaborative spirit and thoughtfulness will serve her well as our next Mayor.”