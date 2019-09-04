UPDATED: Suspect identified and charged in Cerritos College bomb threat

By Samantha Bartholomew

Prosecutors have identified and charged Mohammad Sameem Yaqubi, 23, with making a false bomb threat at Cerritos College on Sept. 3.

Yaqubi is being charged with two felonies: malicious informing of a false bomb and resisting arrest, as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. If convicted, he faces four years in county jail.

Yaqubi’s arrest comes after he allegedly ran into a classroom and made a bomb threat at Cerritos College on Sept. 3 that initiated an approximately two-hour lockdown.

The school initially ordered students to shelter in place following a reported possible threat to campus shortly before 12:30 p.m., officials said.

“This is not a drill,” the college tweeted. “Please take cover until further notice.”

In a follow-up tweet, school officials described the incident as a bomb threat and said it was “contained” to a drop-off area near the Administration Building.

According to the police department, a sheriff’s arson and explosives team was dispatched to the scene. People were urged to avoid the Administration Building, as well as parking lots 3 and 4, which were all evacuated amid the investigation.

Other areas remained on lockdown until the incident was “resolved” and “rendered safe,” according to a tweet from the sheriff’s Norwalk Station.

One person identified as a suspect has been detained, the department said.

Around 1:45 p.m., the school announced it had canceled all remaining classes for the day.

According to college President Jose Fierro, the threat occurred at 11:53 a.m., when the person “walked into one of our classrooms and said that he was a terrorist and had a bomb with him.”

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center, his bail is set at $25,000 and is to appear at the Bellflower Courthouse on Sept. 6, but was a no-show.