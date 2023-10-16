Students study abroad, experiences vary

0 0

Signs around campus raise awareness for the Riverside City College Study Abroad program which features Ghana Africa in Winter 2024 and Tokyo Japan in Summer 2024 on Oct 9. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

By Annabel Silva

Riverside City College is offering a new study abroad course in Japan for summer 2024.

Their most recent program is currently taking place in Florence, Italy. Students who join the upcoming summer course will study in Japan for six weeks.

Student Diana Rosales said she feels that this study abroad program is a good opportunity and something she and other students can gain from.

“I plan on gaining experience in business overseas as well as more knowledge of Japan as I am someone who is studying Japanese,” Rosales said. “I think there’s no better opportunity.”

Other students such as Perla Osario who is currently studying abroad in South Korea says this program would be giving students a chance to gain some independence.

Osario is currently on a study abroad program in South Korea through California State University San Bernardino’s study abroad program. Now she can’t imagine life outside of Seoul.

“I wanted a sense of independence,” Osario said. “I have always had a desire to travel and make it part of my career so studying abroad felt like the best of both worlds.”

Students have raised questions about the trip’s cost and wonder what they might gain from their time abroad.

“I actually felt burdened by the expenses for the trip,” Osario said. “The cost felt greater than the experience. However, now that I have had time to reflect, I believe the experience is priceless. Studying abroad is not just an opportunity to have fun. It is also an opportunity to make connections, gain an understanding of a different culture and discover new interests.”

Osvaldo Alvarez who is currently enrolled in RCC’s Japanese class agreed with Osario and said he expects the experience in Japan will provide independence and life experience.

“I would say that these opportunities are great for students as it gives them a chance to experience a new country and gain some independence,” Alvarez said.

Students have shown interest in learning about Japanese culture while partaking in the business internship. The 4 week business internship will be with a Tokyo based company allowing students to get the first hand experience.

“I plan on gaining insight on life outside of the USA and (gaining) experience in global marketing with a Japanese based company,” Alvarez said.

Though many students may have more questions about the summer 2024 program, most of them are optimistic about the adventures to come during the course.

