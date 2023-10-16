Lightshow illuminates Ontario Mills Mall

0 0

The Imaginarium, an all-ages immersive light experience, includes a rose garden with 35,000 led roses allowing families and couples many photo opportunities throughout the event located in the Ontario Mills Mall on Oct 8.

Visitors take selfies in the “Infinity mirror” room with led bulbs add to the ambience. The Imaginarium, an all-ages immersive light experience, includes a rose garden with 35,000 led roses allowing families and couples many photo opportunities throughout the event located in the Ontario Mills Mall on Oct 8.

A couple takes selfies in front of a series of LED shaped hearts that form a tunnel behind them. The Imaginarium, an all-ages immersive light experience, includes a rose garden with 35,000 led roses allowing families and couples many photo opportunities throughout the event located in the Ontario Mills Mall on Oct 8.

By Yoseline Miranda

Ontario Mills’ Imaginarium welcomes families to enjoy the beautiful scenery that makes for great photos, music and food from Sept. 22 through Nov. 5.

“Our CEO, who is from China, viewed all these things as a child and carried all her ideas to America. She was able to build a company about twelve years ago.” Operations Manager Warren Petties said. “We basically have designers that are both from America and China that help us come up with concepts.”

Apart from the lights, a circus performance with multiple different acts happens every hour and approximately ends thirty minutes later.

“The circus we actually brought on with us in Las Vegas, they followed us over here to Ontario,” Petties said. “They are going to go with us also to Sacramento so they are part of us now, they are independently owned and run but they’re part of our show.”

The circus performs various forms of acrobatics and comedy skits that leave the crowd laughing.

“(The performers) are actively changing their shows as time comes along so you will see something and then two months later they will change up their show to make it fresh,” Petties said.

With more than 35,000 LED flowers and a large sign that reads “Love” this place is fantastic and suitable for both romantic nights and family outings.

Every night a massive crowd of individuals attend this event as it has attracted the attention of hundreds of people.

“For a person who’s an introvert this is pretty cool,” said Dayani Ortiz an attendee. “It actually is a really cool date night idea, cause you can take pictures and there is a lot of stuff to look at.”

There are multiple different creatures scattered around the location that are showered in lights. Photo op stations, each designed with their very own unique scenery, are also placed all around the location. Alongside with the photo ops, mirror rooms can also be seen.

“I love the scenery,” Leah Brow, an attendee said. “It’s something new and it’s enjoyable. I would definitely bring my friends next time and more of my family.”

