UPDATED: Riverside City College basketball team makes statement during last regular home game

This post was updated Feb. 25 to include a story.

Elizabeth Lau wears a #EqualityInWomensSports shirt during her last game of the season at Wheelock Gym on Feb 24. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

The Riverside City College women’s basketball team breaks from a huddle and walk toward the sideline. The team all wear t-shirts expressing solidarity to women’s athletics after alleging that the college has discriminated against them. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

Elizabeth Lau’s mother present flowers to honor Elizabeth’s last regular season game as a Tiger. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

From left: Head coach Alicia Berber hugs Regenus Gates while walking Gates to the center of the court in honor of Sophomore night. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

From Left: Head coach Alicia Berber locks with Orange Coast College’s head coach during the pledge of allegiance. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

Fans wear #EqualityInWomensSports shirts in solidarity to the Riverside City College women’s basketball team.

The RCC women’s basketball team comes to the center of the court and talk amongst eachother after losing a close game. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

RCC President Gregory Anderson cheers for the women’s basketball team as one of the players score. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

Cheryl Miller stands in the center of the court and addresses the crowd about the movement the RCC women’s basketball team has begun. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

By Jennipher Vasquez and Daesha Gear

This story is a continuation of recent title IX allegations.

Women from the Riverside City College basketball team were restricted from an individual one-on-one interview with Viewpoints surrounding Title IX allegations.

Desiree Jackson, RCC women’s basketball assistant coach, oversaw the entirety of the interview after the team’s final home game on Feb. 24.

Players said they want to encourage positive change and protect future athletes from experiencing the same mistreatment.

They alleged they are being denied their time in the weight room, while the men’s team is prioritized.

Women’s basketball head coach Alicia Berber declined to comment on who is keeping them from using the weight room.

“I’m really not going to comment on that because I think those are things that need to be handled within the RCC administration,” Berber said. “And I just think until that gets resolved, I think it’s only fair for both parties to meet and get things resolved.”

Jackson asked Viewpoints to move on to the next question when the women were asked to describe their experiences with sexism and discrimination.

They referenced weight room issues again and said they want to be recognized for the dedication they apply to their sport.

“We believe that women should have all the equal opportunities and just for (Berber) to let us know what she’s been through, really motivated us to make change ourselves,” Elizabeth Lau, team captain for the women’s basketball team, said. “It’s been 20 years, I don’t want to wait another 20 years when my daughter comes home and is like, ‘They don’t let me use the weight room, Mom.’”

Berber settled a lawsuit in 2012 with the Riverside Community College District where she alleged discrimination and sexual harassment.

She voiced her concerns again nearly a decade later at a Board of Trustees meeting in March 2021, where she stated that President Gregory Anderson was not responding to emails after promising it would be resolved.

Anderson and Berber have not met since recent allegations broke out.

Both RCC and the Orange Coast College teams wore shirts with the statements: “Equality in Women’s Sports” and “We deserve to be here.” Many spectators also wore the shirts.

“It was really empowering to see the support of our fans, our community, you know, even of our opposing team,” Lau said. “We just felt this overwhelming support on this really important issue because it affects women everywhere, not just our team, not just other teams.”

Anderson was present and showing support at the home game.

“For me to see the teamwork, to see them caring about each other and supporting each other,” Anderson said. “That is why I’m in this because they care about each other, this college cares about them, their coaches care about them, and that’s how we create success here at Riverside City College.”

Riverside native and basketball legend Cheryl Miller was also in Wheelock Gym. She is a Hall of Famer, coach, sportscaster and sideline reporter. Miller wore the same T-shirt as the student athletes in solidarity.

“Well, basically, what it means is that we should have equity,” Miller said. “Here, we should be equal, you know? Men, women, whatever, but women want equality, and so that’s what we’re fighting for, and we’re still fighting.”

The team is fighting for equality and more accessibility to the weight room it shares with male athletes.