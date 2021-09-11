Indio community holds candlelight vigil to honor Cpl. Hunter Lopez and others killed in Kabul, Afghanistan airport attack (Gallery)

Cal Fire and the Indio Fire Department employees suspend the American flag high in the air between the extended ladders of two fire trucks Sept. 8 for the candlelight memorial of U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez at the Indio City Hall. Lopez, 22, was among 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in the bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

The Coachella Valley community gathers at Indio City Hall Sept. 8 to mourn the loss of U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez and others who died at the airport suicide bombing in Kabul Aug. 26 this year. A bell rings once for each of the 13 U.S. service members who gave their lives that day. The candlelight vigil also honored U.S. Marine Cpl. Lance Salvador Lulu, another Coachella Valley native, who was injured in the airport attack. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

As the American flag flies high overhead, hundreds of Coachella Valley residents remember and honor U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez in an emotional candlelight vigil Sept. 8 at the Indio City Hall. Lopez was the son of Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Captain Alicia Lopez and Riverside County Sheriff Captain Herman Lopez, La Quinta’s Police Chief. Lopez served on a special crisis response team sent to provide security and assist the State Department officials at the airport gates in Kabul, Afghanistan when he was killed Aug. 26. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

At the close of the candlelight vigil at the Indio City Hall Sept. 8, members of the community pause at the memorial of signs, American flags and flowers to pay special tribute to U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in an airport attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Aug. 26. Indio officials said residents can leave items of remembrance at the City Hall memorial through Sept. 11. They asked that people do not leave lit candles. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

The Coachella Valley community gathered at Indio City Hall Sept. 8 to mourn the loss of U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez and others who died at the airport suicide bombing in Kabul Aug. 26.

