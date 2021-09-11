Indio community holds candlelight vigil to honor Cpl. Hunter Lopez and others killed in Kabul, Afghanistan airport attack (Gallery)

The Coachella Valley community gathered at Indio City Hall Sept. 8 to mourn the loss of U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez and others who died at the airport suicide bombing in Kabul Aug. 26.
Cal Fire and the Indio Fire Department employees suspended the American flag between the extended ladders of two fire trucks while attendees paid their respects.
Lopez served on a special crisis response team sent to provide security and assist the State Department officials at the airport gates in Kabul, Afghanistan when he was killed.
He was the son of Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Captain Alicia Lopez and Riverside County Sheriff Captain Herman Lopez, La Quinta’s Police Chief.
