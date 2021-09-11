RERUN SHUFFLE 02: King of the Hill 6×08 -"Joust Like A Woman" – The Viewpoints Network This week on Rerun Shuffle: Leo and Tim dive into the sometimes dicey waters of “King of the Hill” with an episode that focuses on misogyny and gender politics. Does it do the concept justice or is it stuck in the past, like the Alan Rickman voiced King? Listen on to find out! 0:00-1:03 Intros! 1:03-9:31 What Are We Watching? 9:31-11:49 Background on “King of the Hill” 11:49-34:36: “Joust Like A Woman” Recap 34:36-43:31: Does It Hold Up? 43:31-46:42: Outro!

This week on Rerun Shuffle: Leo and Tim dive into the sometimes dicey waters of “King of the Hill” with an episode that focuses on misogyny and gender politics. Does it do the concept justice or is it stuck in the past, like the Alan Rickman voiced King? Listen on to find out!

0:00-1:03 Intros!

1:03-9:31 What Are We Watching?

9:31-11:49 Background on “King of the Hill”

11:49-34:36: “Joust Like A Woman” Recap

34:36-43:31: Does It Hold Up?

43:31-46:42: Outro!

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

Youtube: ViewpointsofRCC