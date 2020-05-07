Riverside County Board of Supervisors postpones vote on public health orders

By Leo Cabral

A screenshot of the May 5 Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting.

After hours of testimony, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors failed to hold a vote on a proposal rescinding local public health orders May 5.

An emergency meeting will be held May 8 at 1 p.m. after the county officials have more detailed guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom about opening up California.

If passed, the proposal put forth by Supervisors V. Manuel Perez and Karen Spiegel would end the COVID-19 safety orders enacted by Riverside Public Health Officer Cameron Kaiser. This would cancel mandatory social distancing, face covering, county wide school closures, restrictions on short term lodging facilities and golf course use.

Kaiser issued an executive order April 29 extending social distancing and face covering requirements until June 19.

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plans to move California into stage two of reopening May 8. Individual counties can choose to either maintain restrictive measures based on local conditions or move through stage two quicker if they meet certain criteria.

The opening of school campuses is not intended in Stage Two.

Karen Saruwatari, public health director and virologist, stated that as of May 5 there were 4,454 COVID-19 cases and 184 deaths attributed to the virus in Riverside County.

The public health staff’s initial projections estimated 65,000 cases and anywhere from 1,200 to 1,700 deaths at the peak of the outbreak in the county.

Despite there being a lengthy agenda May 5, the Board of Supervisors had to make the rescission proposal the first item of the meeting due to the large amount of public comments on the matter.

“Of course business people want to open their businesses back up because they have money to lose,” said MJ Rodriguez, a public commenter who passionately opposed rescission. “But you know what I have to lose? My parents. My family. My friends. My siblings. My community. And I don’t think it’s fair. You’re putting profit over people.”

A crowd of people, many in favor of lifting restrictions, gathered outside the Riverside County Administrative Center and could be heard over the live recording of the meeting.

“The people are asking to go back to work and to go back to normal life,” said Chuck Conder, Riverside’s Ward 4 city council member, adorned in American flag attire.

Chad Bianco, Riverside County sheriff, commented in favor of rescission as well. He said he will continue to not enforce the stay-at-home order because he refused to “make criminals” out of individuals expressing their civil freedoms.

“There cannot be a ‘new normal,’” Bianco said. “We are talking about a country formed on the fundamental freedoms of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Any new normal is a direct attack on those basic rights which set us apart and make us the greatest country in the world.”

Many for and against rescinding restrictions pleaded to the Board of Supervisors to “do the right thing.”

“What about our health care professionals and workers,” asked Irma Flores, a resident of District two and business owner in favor of pandemic restrictions. “What a betrayal it would be to them. They are risking their lives day in and day out. How hard is it for people to wear a mask?”

Four of the five Supervisors were against rescinding any of the health orders until there was more information available.

“We don’t have time to screw it up and then have to go back and fix it,” said Spiegel. “We have to get this right as soon as the governor gets this going.”

Some were willing to wait until the next scheduled meeting but, for the sake of urgency, Supervisor Jeff Hewitt proposed that the board meet May 8 to revisit the proposal on the agenda and put it to a vote.

“I think that it’s not time for us to abandon the guidances that Dr. Kaiser and our (Emergency Operations Center) team and our public health department have wanted us to move forward with,” said Perez.