THE VIEWPOINTS NETWORK: MAY 1, SEASON 1 EPISODE 8 May 7, 2020 · by Viewpoints · in Multimedia, News, Podcast, The Viewpoints Network. · Episode description: Viewpoints news reporter Jonathan Ramirez covers COVID-19 updates and Governor Gavin Newsom. Illustration by Julian Navarro | Viewpoints Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related