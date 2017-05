An open forum will be held with Riverside Community College District and Local Police on May 18 from 12:45-2:30 p.m. in the Digital Library Auditorium.

ASRCC and Ujima have set up this opportunity for you to engage with the RCCD police officers and express any concerns that you may have as a student, whether it be lighting on campus, expanding emergency blue lights, or patrolling around campus.

There will be food and refreshments at the event.