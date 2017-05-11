RCC students and faculty hold ice breaker challenge

The Riverside City College students and faculty will host an ice breaker challenge in center of the A.G. Paul Quadrangle on May 16 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Free pizza and buttons will be provided for participants.

“This will be a film project about identities,” the flyer for the event states. “When we learn new things about those around us, it allows us to make better connections with peers we might not have identified with in the past.”

In addition to stating their will be fun, food and music, the flyer states this is a workshop where they will find ways in which people are both different from and similar to each other.

Personal questions will be asked in order to identify which students need immediate services and resources from RCC, according to the flyer.