Riverside City College women’s volleyball falls to Mt. San Jacinto College

Sophomore opposite hitter Nina Peay winding up to spike the ball during a game against Mt. San Jacinto at the Wheelock Gym on Sept. 8. Photo by Jesus Coronel

Freshman outside hitter Abbey Oaks hitting the ball during a game against Mt. San Jacinto at the Wheelock Gym on Sept. 8.

By Ethan Aguilera

The Riverside City College women’s volleyball team snaps their two-game win streak after being outplayed by Mt. San Jacinto College on Sept. 8.

RCC started the first set well but struggled as the set continued going forward. The Tigers went on to drop the first set 25-11.

The second set was the most intense set of the game. RCC was down as much as 6-11 and came back to score five straight to even the score at 11-11. The Tigers took their first lead of the game in the second set, 18-17, but would go on to lose the set 25-22.

The third set would follow the lead of the prior sets, going down in the set, 6-11, as RCC would go on to lose the final set 25-13.

“I definitely think we started to kick in after the third set only because it took us a while,” Sophomore Outside Hitter Lanah Bergen said. “I feel like we could have done a lot better.”

“I think we played decent,” Head Coach Clara Lowden said. “I don’t think we played our best the whole match.”

Throughout the game, RCC struggled with miscues and the noticeable need for communication as a team.

“We get two days of practice, so we’ll work on the things that we need to work on,” Lowden said. “And keep working on what we’re doing well on.”

RCC looks to prepare for their last non-conference matchup at Southwestern College on Sept. 13.

