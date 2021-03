Local high school athletics schedules

By Bianca Macias

After months of starving for sports due to the COVID-19, hungry High School athletes have packed their bags and put their game faces back on just in time for a Spring 2021 season.

Do you find yourself just as hungry for sports as these athletes have been? Well, then you’ve come to the perfect place. Here is a schedule of upcoming home games hosted at two high schools that are extremely close to Riverside City College.

With Arlington High School located on 2951 Jackson St., about a twelve-minute drive from our college campus, and Ramona High School on 7675 Magnolia Ave, about a 9-minute drive away, you can support and cheer for motivated local high school athletes.

Boys and girls water polo, tennis, baseball, softball, swimming, soccer and basketball are all in season to satisfy your hunger for watching some competitive sports. In bold are both a local baseball and basketball tournament to watch out for, as well if you’d like to see teams in the heat of bracket play.

Arlington High School Home Games

Girls Varsity Water Polo – Friday, March 12 at 3:15 p.m. vs. Ramona High School

Boys Varsity Water Polo – Friday, March 12 at 4:15 p.m. vs. Ramona High School

Boys Varsity Tennis – Monday, March 15 at 3:15 p.m. vs. North, J.W.

Girls Varsity Water Polo – Monday, March at 15 3:15 p.m. vs. La Sierra High School

Boys Varsity Water Polo – Monday, March at 15 4:15 p.m. vs. La Sierra High School

Girls Varsity Tennis – Tuesday, March 16 at 3:15 p.m. vs. Moreno Valley High School

Boys Varsity Baseball – Friday, March 19 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Riverside Classic

Girls Varsity Water Polo – Friday, March 19 at 3:15 p.m. vs. Hillcrest High School

Girls Varsity Softball – Saturday, March 20 at 3:15 p.m. vs. Covina High School

Boys Varsity Baseball – Thursday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Riverside Classic

Ramona High School Home Games

Boys Varsity Tennis – Friday, March 12 at 3:15 p.m. vs. Patriot High School

Girls Varsity Water Polo – Monday, March 15 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Hillcrest High School

Boys Varsity Water Polo – Monday, March 15 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Hillcrest High School

Boys Varsity Soccer – Tuesday, March 16 at 3:00 pm vs. Poly/Riverside

Boys Varsity Tennis – Tuesday, March 16 at 3:15 p.m. vs Jurupa Valley High School

Girls Varsity Tennis – Tuesday, March 16 at 3:15 p.m. vs. Jurupa Valley High School

Boys Varsity Swimming – Wednesday, March 17 at 3:00 p.m. vs. San Gorgonio High School

Girls Varsity Swimming – Wednesday, March 17 at 3:00 p.m. vs. San Gorgonio High School

Girls Varsity Soccer – Wednesday, March 17 at 3:15 p.m. vs. Hemet High School

Girls Varsity Water Polo – Friday, March 19 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Patriot High School

Boys Varsity Tennis – Friday, March 19 at 3:15 p.m. vs. Arlington High School

Boys Varsity Water Polo – Friday, March 19 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Patriot High School

Boys Varsity Basketball – Friday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Palm Desert High School

Boys Varsity Baseball – Saturday, March 20 at 12:00 p.m. vs. North, J.W.

Boys Varsity Basketball – Tue, Mar 23 at 4:45 p.m. vs. Arroyo Valley High School

Girls Varsity Basketball – Wed, Mar 24 at 12:00 p.m. vs. Ramona Winter Classic

Girls Varsity Soccer – Wed, Mar 24 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Corona High School