Letters to the Editor

Heard you first time May 7! Congrats! News in question was about faith-based groups in US prisons. Altho mostly excellent reporting, vocabulary was somewhat pejorative. What was omitted was the most important result of Christian-based programs!!! The recidivism rate for those who become Christians in prison and remain connected with their programs is much lower than any other grouping. It’s this fact that makes Christian programs in our prison so beneficial to the correctional aspect of prisons. As a part of such a program as a volunteer, I am thrilled at what we are accomplishing for society!! Keep up the free expression of ideas in the public square!!