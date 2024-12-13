The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

RCC club withstands hate during emergence in campus life

Natalie Strain, Managing Editor
December 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Students for Justice in Palestine
Students for Justice in Palestine work together to create a new art piece during RCC’s chalk walk on Oct. 10 in the Quadrangle.

RCC’s Students for Justice in Palestine club has emerged on campus to spread awareness in the midst of hate speech and vandalism. 

The club began in the fall semester after student Zaynab Kanbar witnessed a successful turnout at a peaceful protest held by the Anti-Imperialist Collective at RCC on May 7. Student protestors gathered in solidarity as nationwide protests emerged on college campuses, demanding the protection of Palestinian lives and divestment of funds to Israel. 

The club first made an appearance on campus during the fall Club Rush where students gathered to learn about how to get involved. 

“What this club represents is raising awareness on the continuous injustice inflicted on the palestinian Muslims and Christians,” Kanbar said after describing why she started the club. 

SJP’s emergence was seen once again at RCC’s fall chalk walk, hosted by RCC’s Art Club. Students were invited in the Quadrangle to create an art piece of any theme using chalk.

The event was held from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10 where students had a three-day time period to create a piece subjected to superlative prizes awarded on the final day at 12 p.m. The prizes fell under three categories: “Most Skilled,” “Most Creative” and “Best Message.”

Upon the final day of the event, members found their art had been erased from what appeared to be a broom. It was 10 a.m., two hours before judging. 

SJP members gathered together upon this discovery to create a new piece, symbolic of the Palestinian fight for peace. The piece included individual drawings of poppy flowers done by different members of the club, winning an award for “Best Message.”

Club advisor and assistant professor at RCC Humberto Reynoso shared his concern for the club’s protection after being unable to report the incident according to the lack of California penal codes that would classify the incident as vandalism. 

“This experience has made it clear that there are no established systems or investigative processes at RCC to address incidents like this, even though they seem to be occurring with increasing frequency,” he said. 

The original piece showed an image of a man holding a Palestinian flag, accompanied by an olive branch. 

The club also expressed concern after seeing a mural stating “Free Gaza” erased in the RCC Parking Structure on Dec. 12 after two semesters of being up. The mural was initially painted by an unknown group of students in protest of Palestine stickers and flyers being removed on campus. 

The incidents brought members together and led to further discussion on the conflict in Gaza. Since the event, students have gathered weekly, inviting new members and guest speakers in to join as a community.

On Nov. 18, SJP welcomed Palestinian activist from Irvine, Shaheen Nassar to inform students on how to maintain mental health while engaging in effective activism post election results. 

The club has also collaborated with other SJP clubs in the community, including members from California State University, San Bernardino. 

The secretary of RCC’s SJP and student Cieli Ramirez shared her interest in the club prior to its launch on the campus. 

“I’m a part of SJP because I felt the need for a show of solidarity on campus, a solid group of people so that Palestinian students and others affected by the same oppressors know that they aren’t alone,” she said. 

Club member Evelyn Vasquez also shared insight on the club’s mission. 

“I cannot stress enough that this is a genocide, and it truly helps to be aware,” she said. “If the people in power refuse to do anything to help, it is up to us to spread awareness and boycott any organization that funds the oppressor.”

About the Contributor
Natalie Strain
Natalie Strain, Managing Editor
Natalie Strain is a second-year journalism major student at RCC. She served as Viewpoints News Editor in the spring of 2024, focusing on breaking news stories on campus. She also previously served as a one-year photographer and two-year Editor-in-Chief of Redlands High School’s yearbook. Natalie’s ambition to pursue journalism comes from her interest in life, culture, and music. She hopes to pursue a career in music journalism, one day working for Rolling Stone magazine.
