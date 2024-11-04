Voters express importance of voting for the upcoming election

With the 2024 election coming up, people are struggling with the importance of voting in person or by mail for either candidate Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

A new President of the United States will be elected Nov. 5. After Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the presidential race, he endorsed Kamala Harris as the new frontrunner for the Democratic Party. So, the stage was set for Kamala Harris of the democratic party to run against Donald Trump of the republican party.

Polling locations all across California are flooding with voters to come and voice their opinions before election day. At Luiseño Elementary School in Temescal Valley, lines of voters have been out the door. In California, there are many Democrats who want to voice their opinion as California has been a blue state for several voting cycles.

One of the voters at Luiseño included Susana Rodriguez, 48, a registered Democrat for the last five years.

“Voting for who you want to win the presidential election, no matter the history of your state, is extremely important,” Rodriguez said. “I’m voting for Kamala Harris for two reasons. She would be the first female president, and she also is going to be able to fix the economy we have in the United States today.”

Another voter who was at Luiseño this weekend was Kiley Alexander, 20, who is a registered Republican and is voting for the first time.

“Even in a state that tends to be blue, voting for who you want in the Oval Office is imperative,” Alexander said. “The reason that Republicans have to vote even in a blue state is because you never know who everyone else is voting for so voicing your opinion might just turn a state red.”

With both Democrats and Republicans ready to voice their opinions, there are still some people who aren’t sure who they are voting for. One of the undecided voters at Luiseño was Serina Baker, 49, who has been independent ever since she was legally able to vote.

“I’ve voted for democrats, and I’ve voted for republican candidates as well,” Baker said. “I’ve even registered with both parties before. However, for this election, I have listened to the debate and I’m not sure who to vote for.”

“I like the ideas pitched by both candidates,” Baker added. “I like how Trump wants to secure the border, but I also agree with the way that Kamala plans to fix the economy. This is why voting is so important because instead of just voting because you like one candidate more than the other, people should take some time to listen to each candidate’s policies and then choose who they want to vote for.”

So, with the election right around the corner, Democrats and Republicans alike are coming together to cast their votes, in the hope that the candidate best fit to run our country can be elected for the next four years.