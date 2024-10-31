Volleyball falls in four

In a highly anticipated volleyball matchup, the Tigers faced off against rivals, Orange Coast College on Oct. 30 at Wheelock Gymnasium.

Both teams entered the match with robust competition and hopes of a back-and-forth matchup. However, after a hard-fought series, the Tigers succumbed to a 3-1 loss, prevailing only in the second set of the match.

The first set started with the Tigers’ flurry of strength and determination. However, the Pirates came in strong, setting an early tone with effective serves and well-timed spikes.

The Tigers struggled with receiving and made a few uncharacteristic mistakes, giving the Pirates a vital advantage.

Despite some marvelous rallies, the Tigers couldn’t keep up, and the Pirates took the set 25-20. Afterwards, Tigers head coach Clara Lowden deferred questions to assistant coach Ashleigh Atsaros who stated, “We couldn’t come back from errors and OCC would hop on it putting a lot of pressure on us.”

Refusing to back down, the Tigers returned with renewed energy inside the 2nd set. This time, their protection tightened, and their attacks became more precise. There are growing opportunities for outside hitter Kilyn Hayes to score with several unstoppable kills.

The blockers additionally stepped up, managing to contain the Pirate’s quality attackers. The crowd became electrified as the Tigers clinched the set 25-23, leveling the game and restoring hope.

The momentum did not carry over into the third set. The Pirates tailored their method, exploiting gaps in the Tiger’s protection. Although the Tigers tried to mount a comeback, fatigue started to set in, and serve errors shifted the set in favor of the Pirates ultimately ending 25-11.

Determined to not go down without a fight the Tigers entered the fourth set with grit and resilience. The players rallied, matching the Pirates point for point early on.

“I thought we came together well at times however we have to work on becoming a team when it matters and closing out games,” said Oaks

In an intense back-and-forth middle blocker Montana Gibson made several grab plays at the beginning, keeping the score tight.

However, in the final moments, the Tigers could not keep up and untimely lost the set 25-16, losing 3-1 to the Pirates.

The 3-1 loss was disappointing for the Tigers who have now lost two of their last three however they showed moments of brilliance and potential for growth. They’ll look to change things up and improve as they face Santiago Canyon next on the first of Nov.

Atsaros expressed optimism, stating, “It felt great to come back in the second set. I wished we could have done it throughout the match.”