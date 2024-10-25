The Diddler and the downfall of Hollywood

Entertainer Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, has led a secret criminal enterprise for over two decades.

I believe that Hollywood has deliberately participated and concealed his scandalous crimes.

According to the Department of Justice Combs participated in possession and distribution of narcotics, various forms of abuse, bribery, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and more.

As of 2024, Combs was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He currently resides in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, and thankfully has been denied bail.

Diddy has been a prominent figure for years, in 1993 he founded Bad Boy Records. The record label held household names like The Notorious B.I.G., Foxy Brown, French Montana along with Cassandra Ventura.

Throughout the years there has been speculation and jokes made about Diddy that perceive him as a sex crazed party animal who deserves to be on a sex offender list. This narrative is being brought to light by over a 100 people, ranging from ages nine to 38. These victims have come forward with sickening verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse allegations at the hands of Combs and it all started with one woman.

In November 2023, Cassandra Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs claiming she was raped, trafficked and experienced physical abuse over the span of ten years. A horrifying surveillance video discovered by CNN displays Combs punching, kicking and dragging Ventura by her hair in the hall of a Los Angeles Hotel in 2016.

After years of staying silent, multiple people are taking this opportunity to share their unfortunate encounters with Combs.

April Lampros who was an intern at Arista, which was a parent company to Bad Boy Entertainment in 1994, was involved in a two year abusive relationship with Combs. According to The Independent in one instance, Lampros had gone out for drinks with Diddy, soon after drinking her drink she began to feel the effects of narcotics. Combs then directed her to a hotel and despite her protests, she was raped by him.

Diddy obviously feels as though rules don’t apply to him. He uses his social status, money and even physical force against his victims demanding their silence.

In the early 2000s Diddy produced “Making the Band” a reality TV show. As Diddy was conducting season three of the show when he recruited Dawn Richard. Richard reported the abuse she endured while working with Combs, accusing him of harassment and withholding payment from albums he produced. Richard reports a specific incident in which she attempted to stop Combs from abusing Ventura but received a death threat from Combs. In Richard’s confession she reveals deviant acts from Diddy committed at parties he was hosting.

Diddy refuses to take accountability and denies all claims against him.

The Independent quoted Combs’s response to these allegations saying, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” This statement is coming from the man who throws “Freak Off” events in his backyard.

The infamous “Freak Offs” lasted days at a time.

Diddy was known for his parties, there was a saying “there ain’t no party like a Diddy party.” Most assumed this statement referred to Puff Daddy’s annual white parties. The attendees included notable names such as Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Aston Kutcher, Jay Z, Aretha Franklin, Leonardo DiCaprio and countless more.

Now I want to make it clear that the white parties and “Freak Offs” are two separate things, but comments made by Diddy suggest otherwise.

The Daily Mail resurfaced a video of Diddy making an announcement at one of his white parties, “Kids have an hour left [then] this thing turns into something that when you get older, this is something y’all are gonna want to come to,” Diddy says to the crowd, “Put the kids away. It’s all good.”

Hollywood’s inner circle has been hiding Combs’s heinous crimes and now that it is public knowledge of what occurred at these parties, celebrities are frightened to be exposed.

In a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone Usher shared his experience with Combs saying, “Puff introduced me to a totally different set of sh**— sex, specifically…,” a young Usher says, “You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people.” Unfortunately, in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Usher retracted his prior quote.

Usher met Diddy when he was 13 and Diddy was 24, a grown man hanging out with a child not related to him in any way is extremely alarming. The people surrounding Puffy are either victims or participants of his shenanigans. Society’s socialites have been harboring a pedophile who takes advantage of people for his own amusement.

Tony Buzbee the representative for Combs’s victims is determined to go after the A-listers involved that kept quiet. As this case goes on, more well-beloved celebrities will be scrutinized and penalized for their participation. Diddy is going down and taking everyone along with him.