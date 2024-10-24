Tigers Volleyball suffer close loss in five

After leading 2-1 the Tigers suffered a loss against Irvine Valley College with a final score of 3-2 on Oct.23.

This was the second meeting of the season between Riverside City College and Irvine Valley College with RCC taking the first match back on Sept. 20. Both teams engaged in a back and forth close matchup similar to their first meeting which ended 3-2.

The first set began with Irvine leading, but the Tigers weren’t far behind. Despite their efforts to catch up they lost the first set 25-18.

“We’re kind of up and down, ” head coach Clara Lowden said, “So we gotta work on that consistency.”

The consistency was there in the second set when the Tigers started it off with a lead against Irvine.

The Tigers would not let the lead slip throughout the set although Irvine put up a fight trying to catch up to the Tigers, but the Tigers were grasping onto the lead and won the set 25-19.

Outside hitter Kilyn Hayes said that practice did help them this week. “Practice going into this game was good, we ended on a high note.”

With a tied game at 1-1 These teams had to make the third set count, and the Tigers did just that.

Starting the set with a lead the Tigers were playing fiercely, leading the set 14-4 at one point, but Irvine wasn’t going to let it slip that easily.

Trying to muster up a comeback that would eventually fall short losing the set 25-21

Irvine wasn’t going to let this game slip out of their hands and they showed that in the fourth set starting off with a lead against the Tigers.

The Tigers were hopelessly trying to catch up, but Irvine was too much to handle. Despite their efforts the Tigers lost the set 25-21.

“I think next week just got to be more communicative on the court and really just put in all our effort.” setter Alyssa Bishop said.

The anticipation in the deciding set was undeniable with the game being tied 2-2.

“They gave us issues when we were at their place too,’’ Lowden said, “We just got to work on cutting out our errors.”

Making some errors in this last set cost the Tigers the win even with their efforts to try and take the lead the Tigers lost the set 15-11.

Bishop said, “I think we’re focusing on a lot of things that we should’ve done better on tonight, but we’ll come back stronger hopefully after tonight as a team.”

The Tigers look to rebound on Oct. 25 at Fullerton at 6 p.m.