Norco Mustangs outclass Roadrunners to extend unbeaten run

Gallery • 3 Photos Sergio Contreras Rei Nishiruma celebrates goal with assister Dakota Medina at the Norco College Sports Complex on Oct. 15.

The Norco College Mustangs men’s soccer team put on a dominant display to defeat the College of the Desert Roadrunners 3-0 continuing their undefeated streak in the Inland Empire Athletic Conference.

Norco College set the tone early exploiting the Roadrunner’s high defensive line through precise long balls.

Norco College was also able to overload the Roadrunner’s defensive line by sending their fullbacks high up the pitch giving them more attacking options.

The Mustangs’ first goal came after 18 minutes of play. Vinicius Gonclaves played a long ball into sophomore Dakota Medina, who easily put it in the net.

The Mustangs were able to double their lead just before the break following a well-executed corner Jesus Pitalla-Cruz was able to head the ball in the back of the net.

“I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to score all glory and praise to god,” Cruz said. “We take it one step at a time, and it feels good to get the three points.”

The Mustangs also played well out of possession allowing the other team to attack and soaking up the pressure for quick counterattacks.

Despite a second-half surge from the Roadrunners, the Mustangs would stay composed and continue their counterattacking.

“I thought at times they were the better team,” Mustangs head coach Drew Rea said.

The Mustang’s strong defensive performance is credited to their Goalkeeper Adan Zamora who made 8 saves including a double save.

“Honestly it feels good to win at home playing with my brothers,” Zamora said after the match.

Zamora now has two clean sheets in the conference and looks to add more as the Mustangs march toward their second successive conference title.

The Mustangs continued to soak up the pressure late in the second half and sealed the victory when Dakota Medina found Rei Nishimura putting the Mustangs up 3-0

Despite the opposition goalkeeper’s best efforts, Nishimura shot it with such power that not even the goalkeeper’s hand could stop it from going in.

“It was a team effort it felt good to score I thought I needed that,” said Nishimura

The Mustangs were able to finish strong and secure all three points securing their third victory in the conference as well.

“This win was a team effort. If I can rely on any guys on the roster like we did today, we can make a deep playoff run,” Rea said.

The Mustangs now focus on their next challenge at Victor Valley on October 18, aiming to maintain their momentum toward another conference championship.