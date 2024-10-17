The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Norco Mustangs outclass Roadrunners to extend unbeaten run

Sergio Contreras, Sports Reporter October 17, 2024
Sergio Contreras
IMG_8269
Sergio Contreras
Rei Nishiruma celebrates goal with assister Dakota Medina at the Norco College Sports Complex on Oct. 15.

The Norco College Mustangs men’s soccer team put on a dominant display to defeat the College of the Desert Roadrunners 3-0 continuing their undefeated streak in the Inland Empire Athletic Conference. 

Norco College set the tone early exploiting the Roadrunner’s high defensive line through precise long balls. 

Norco College was also able to overload the Roadrunner’s defensive line by sending their fullbacks high up the pitch giving them more attacking options.

The Mustangs’ first goal came after 18 minutes of play. Vinicius Gonclaves played a long ball into sophomore Dakota Medina, who easily put it in the net. 

The Mustangs were able to double their lead just before the break following a well-executed corner Jesus Pitalla-Cruz was able to head the ball in the back of the net. 

“I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to score all glory and praise to god,” Cruz said. “We take it one step at a time, and it feels good to get the three points.”

The Mustangs also played well out of possession allowing the other team to attack and soaking up the pressure for quick counterattacks. 

Despite a second-half surge from the Roadrunners, the Mustangs would stay composed and continue their counterattacking.

“I thought at times they were the better team,” Mustangs head coach Drew Rea said.

The Mustang’s strong defensive performance is credited to their Goalkeeper Adan Zamora who made 8 saves including a double save. 

 “Honestly it feels good to win at home playing with my brothers,” Zamora said after the match.

Zamora now has two clean sheets in the conference and looks to add more as the Mustangs march toward their second successive conference title.

The Mustangs continued to soak up the pressure late in the second half and sealed the victory when Dakota Medina found Rei Nishimura putting the Mustangs up 3-0

Despite the opposition goalkeeper’s best efforts, Nishimura shot it with such power that not even the goalkeeper’s hand could stop it from going in. 

“It was a team effort it felt good to score I thought I needed that,” said Nishimura

The Mustangs were able to finish strong and secure all three points securing their third victory in the conference as well.

“This win was a team effort. If I can rely on any guys on the roster like we did today, we can make a deep playoff run,” Rea said. 

The Mustangs now focus on their next challenge at Victor Valley on October 18, aiming to maintain their momentum toward another conference championship.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
The Riverside City College volleyball team watches on from the sideline during an intense series at Wheelock Gymnasium on Oct. 11
Volleyball swept in first conference loss
Tigers score 76 in Homecoming win
Tigers score 76 in Homecoming win
Tigers Win in Three to Stay Undefeated
Tigers Win in Three to Stay Undefeated
The Riverside City College football team makes an entrance onto the field at the beginning of the game against Palomar College at Wheelock Stadium on Sept. 28.
Tigers blast past Comets in conference opener
Riverside City College attacker Samantha Thomas prepares to make a goal against Santa Barbara goalie Kate Densmore with 19 seconds left on the timer.
Tigers Go Undefeated at Riverside Tournament
Riverside City College Tigers celebrate after a successful score against The College of the Desert Roadrunners on Sept. 18 at the Wheelock Gymnasium.
Tigers Dominate in Four to End Pre-season
Donate to Viewpoints