Newsom denies bill for California community colleges to offer nursing bachelor programs

Carmelita Whyte, News Reporter
October 14, 2024
Eric Pacheco
The Riverside City College School of Nursing department offers students a path to their career goals.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom denied a bill on Friday, Sept. 27 that would have allowed community colleges to offer bachelor’s degree programs for nursing, designed to give more opportunities to those in lower income areas to receive a bachelor’s degree.  

The bill, SB 895, would have required the office of Chancellor of California Community Colleges to create a pilot program offering a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at select community colleges across the state. The program’s main objective set out for community colleges to be able to provide their students with BSN degrees at their institution rather than going to larger universities where chances are the cost of tuition is much higher.

The proposal received instant support from California Community Colleges; however, the University of California and California State University systems did not, as reported by KTLA.  Newsome highlights that the $60 million budget for 2024 intended to rebuild the infrastructure grant program while also being able to create or develop already existing BSN programs. Newsom states in his veto letter, “All segments of higher education should continue to focus on building these programs together, and I am concerned this bill could inadvertently undermine that collaboration” supporting the university’s concerns about how the bill would undermine the university’s program growth and resources.

Supporters would argue Newsom’s reasons for vetoing the bill and say that SB 895 would have created more opportunities for students in lower-income residents to receive a BSN at their local community colleges. This would ultimately make it even more accessible and affordable to receive a BSN. Due to the decrease in nurses, nurses are in high demand across the state. However, many hospitals are now requiring their nurses to obtain BSNs rather than associate degrees as BSNs are becoming more essential for the healthcare industry. California is experiencing a higher demand for nurses. According to a study done by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, California ranks third in the top ten states with the largest projected nursing shortages in 2035 at 18%.  

The state’s community colleges are left wondering what could have been if the bill came into effect.  An RCC nursing student Liu Zhengnan, states that the potential impact on students in lower-income areas would be “ a huge help for those in lower-income areas.”

About the Contributor
Eric Pacheco
Eric Pacheco, Editor-in-Chief
Eric Pacheco is a second-year journalism major student at RCC. He previously wrote for the MVC Herald the student-led newspaper of Moreno Valley College in the Fall of 2023. He served as Viewpoints Managing Editor in the spring of 2024. Eric's passion for writing lies in the sports world inspired by writers such as Jeff Passan and Jeff Fletcher. He aspires to become a baseball beat writer one day.
