Criminals are the new it celebrities

Today’s multimedia driven world is blurring the line between infamy and fame at a drastic rate.

Criminals known for their monstrous acts and cunning behavior are now being glorified within pop culture, implementing a form of celebrity status.

The cases of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Menendez brothers and Anna Delvey demonstrate how society is being captivated by these stories on a level of entertainment rather than for insight or justice.

Blanchard’s case is quite controversial. Dee Dee Blanchard, mother of Gypsy Rose, medically abused and manipulated her daughter due to Munchausen syndrome by proxy. These years of torment led Blanchard to conspire in the murder of her mother, which landed her in front of the world’s eyes due to headlines and her subsequent trial.

Although Blanchard’s case undoubtedly involves instances of abuse and desperation, does this truly mean that she should be seen as one of the world’s next big influencers?

The glorification of Blanchard can be linked to her documentaries, tv shows and social media.

Her documentaries, “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” and “Gypsy Rose: Life After Prison,” can be viewed on Lifetime. These documentaries take an inside look at the life of Blanchard as well as allow her to tell her version of the story. Along with her documentaries, a show came out in 2019, “The Act,” on Hulu and Prime Video which takes a Hollywood approach at telling the story of Blanchard’s case.

Furthermore after Blanchard’s release, her social media skyrocketed overnight. Today Blanchard’s social media status stands at over 710,000 followers on Instagram and 10 million followers via Tiktok.

One of the reasons her social media numbers increased is due to the insane comments provided in her ex-husband’s posts, which turned into a social media craze.

According to Business Insider, in her ex-husband’s post, Blanchard commented, “…besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night… yeah I said it, the D is fire. Happy wife happy life.” These comments have thus been taken down but remain one of the reasons why Blanchard got famous.

Not only did Blanchard help murder her mother, but now it seems as though her quick fame is romanticizing her criminal acts. Rather than going back to a simple life the second she was released from prison, she was given a lavish lifestyle. I cannot see how glorifying a criminal who conceptualized a murder plan can be a positive influence on the younger generations. Although Blanchard’s life has been difficult, we must ask: is her infamy warranted, or has she been unjustly glorified?

Moreover, Erik and Lyle Menendez may have found themselves in the same situation that Blanchard is in.

The Menendez brothers both murdered their wealthy parents back in 1989 and have been fighting for their prison release ever since. As of 2024, there has been a resurgence in public sympathy as the public’s perception of the brothers views them as victims of abuse who acted out of desperation. However, during the time of their trials they were seen as cold blooded killers.

Although yes, there is evidence being brought forth that may bring abuse into consideration, it is quite perplexing how easily the narrative shifted from criticism to sympathy. Yes, I believe that the brothers are telling the truth about the abuse they encountered, but I also believe that the brutality of their crime should not be forgotten.

The Menendez brothers shot both of their parents several times with shotguns until they were unrecognizable. Now, they are given several shows and documentaries which further developed their stardom.

The newest show released via Netflix, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” by Ryan Murphy has caused the new uproar in the brothers’ infamy. Due to the show, social media has now taken the brothers’ story into its own hands, helping others see new found evidence, get their story out further, and the fans of the brothers have even made edits depicting how attractive they both are.

I believe that the Menendez brothers do in fact have a lot of evidence that demonstrates that they are quite eligible to finally live a free life. However, I fear that the brothers have found themselves in a celebrity spotlight that has caused their criminal actions to be outshined by their popularity. I do not see these brothers as a threat, nor do I believe they should be in jail, but I most definitely believe that they should not be considered celebrities.

Lastly, Anna Delvey took social media by storm when she was seen as a celebrity on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Delvey was imprisoned for four years after she was found guilty of three grand larceny counts, four misdemeanor charges of theft of service as well as stealing over $200,000. Furthermore, after Delvey was released in 2021, she was taken back into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa.

Since then, Delvey has made it her purpose to reinstate her image. She no longer wants to be known as a criminal but as a well rounded citizen. According to the Independent, Delvey’s judge ruled to allow her return to social media on Aug. 16.

Since her return to social media platforms, Delvey has now gained about one million followers on Instagram and 194,000 followers on Tiktok.

Delvey’s social media numbers have grown immensely after her appearance on “Dancing with the Stars” season 33. Her appearance on this tv show has spiked a controversial topic of whether or not criminals should be seen as celebrities.

The other contestants featured on season 33 are NBA and NFL players, Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, Actors, Supermodels and Olympic champions.

When introduced on the show, the hosts called Delvey a fashionista and entrepreneur, completely ignoring the truth of where she first gained her fame. When in comparison to the other contestants Delvey looks out of place because she is not necessarily the best role model for this family friendly show.

Delvey surprised viewers with her bedazzled ankle monitor. This act in trying to make her ankle monitor a fashion statement further implements the idea that felons are the new it celebrities.

This beloved show is known for the celebrities that take the hearts of its viewers, but putting a criminal into the mix further confuses the viewers of what this show’s meaning is now. How could an ex con artist possibly gain the same recognition as an olympic champion?

How can bedazzling an ankle monitor be a great example for the younger viewers of this show?

Moreover, criminals are setting a negative example when it comes to gaining success in a righteous way. Having criminals as celebrities can cause individuals to believe that breaking the law is the best way to gain wealth. Why should we celebrate these individuals that have done some of the worst crimes known to man?

We should not. That does not mean we should discriminate against these individuals based on their actions, but we should not celebrate their discrepancies.