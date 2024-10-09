Art gallery brings self- expression to RCC

Gallery • 4 Photos Gilbert Rabuco Art on display at the Riverside City College Ceramics Invitational on Oct. 3.

Right in the Quad Art Gallery, visitors are greeted with bright white walls adorned with ceramics when they walk into the room, while pillars display more artwork.

Art professors Brian Kohl and Humberto Reynoso welcomed ceramic artists onto Riverside City College grounds. However, the gallery’s coordinator, Matthew Luther, organized the event, which showcased on Oct. 3, 2024.

“Beautiful and thoughtful,” Luther said when asked to describe the event. As visitors viewed the art, they focused on the details, colors, and shapes of the ceramics.

One of the invited artists, Patsy Cox displayed her sculpture including three different pieces, all labeled “Sensory: Ears, Mouths, and Nose.” While viewers could interpret the meaning themselves, it’s unclear what Cox intended with her work.

Unlike Cox, other artists were able to share insights into the meanings of their work. Kohl explained that each artist had their own vision when creating sculptures. His goal was to bring these artists together to share their creative ideas.

“Mostly, water issues are where my interest lies, in being able to educate others about environmental issues,” Kohl said.

Three of the five artists shared the meaning behind their work. Jose M. Flores Nava, an artist based in Orange County, said the purpose of his work is to show a vessel.

“The way I see my work is more figurative in a non-figurative way,” he said. “The vessel, in art terms or religious terms, is the body. I use the vessel to showcase humanity.”

Nava’s five showcased pieces demonstrate differences in the human form. He highlighted how immigrants served as vessels during the COVID-19 pandemic. While essential workers, including farmers, were required to continue working, Nava noted how much recognition farmers received during the pandemic.

His sculpture “Burning Sunset Bucket” tells the story of how farmers were treated. The large bucket stands upright, filled with different fruits and vegetables.

“They’re essential workers. They’re holding up the economy,” Nava said. He explained that immigrants are represented by the bucket, and the word “burning” reflects the sacrifice farmers made working in the hot California weather.

Next, Kohl welcomed Russell Wrankle, a professor at Southern Utah University. At first glance, Wrankle’s sculptures resemble realistic animals. He explained that his work is about storytelling.

“Animals are a stand-in for the human condition, like in Aesop’s Fables,” he said. Wrankle adds his storytelling element to the sculptures.

“A lot of them do,” Wrankle said, noting that many of his sculptures reflect stories from his childhood. “My dad was a gardener. His idea of masculinity was manual labor,” he said. His sculpture “Conjoined Vulture with a Work Glove” reflects that story.

Wrankle teaches 3D design at Southern Utah University and emphasizes the importance of problem-solving in art.

“Art making is a way to build resilience because if the material doesn’t work with you, you have to adapt rather than impose your will,” he said.

Wrankle himself demonstrates resilience, spending hours working on his sculptures.

Allison Ragguette, another artist invited to the exhibit, described her work as “reactive and repulsive.” She created her pieces while balancing motherhood. Viewers can see plain white objects with colorful spills as they inspect her work.

“It’s a metaphor for finding patience on a daily basis,” she said. “It’s all about surrender and control during motherhood.”

Ragguette explained that the “spill” represents the beauty of chaos in motherhood, particularly in her sculpture “Baby Poop.”

“Finding the beauty in things that are spilling everywhere,” she said. She uses materials like porcelain, glaze, silicon, rubber, and glass to represent the “joyous chaos” of motherhood.

To view the ceramics, visit the Quad Art Gallery in Room 140. Their hours are from Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibition runs from Sept. 23 to Nov. 22.